WWE News: Latest Speculation On Former ROH World Champion Heading To WWE

As WrestleMania approaches us, there have been many discussions as to which free agents will be landing in WWE. As reported on WrestlingInc, Kyle O’Reilly stated during an interview with Rolling Stone that his status with Ring of Honor is unconfirmed, and he does not know what his future holds. Regarding a move to WWE or NXT, he admitted that reaching WWE, particularly WrestleMania, is a goal that every person has who decides to endeavor in the professional wrestling business.

O’Reilly revealed to Rolling Stone why the separation between him and Ring of Honor occurred.

“It kind of just worked out this way. I’m sure if ROH would have come to me sooner with a contract that made sense, then maybe I would have stuck around. But we just really couldn’t come to an agreement on terms, so I just felt that if that’s how it was going to go, then maybe I’ll take a little bit of time away.”

In a recent update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline stated regarding the status of O’Reilly, “When someone disappears at that level, that usually means WWE bound at some point.”

As of now, O’Reilly is keeping busy with independent shows. After winning the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Adam Cole at Final Battle, and losing it against Cole just a month later at Wrestle Kingdom 11, O’Reilly has recently been absent from ROH TV. Shortly after Wrestle Kingdom, he competed at an event for Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling, and the match can be viewed above.

Along with his short title reign being an indication that he is NXT bound, a recent interview with Paste added to the speculation that he is heading that way, as he teased that “no matter where I end up, with whatever company, [I] just hope for a successful and healthy 2017.”

O’Reilly had more to say regarding his next move.

“I’m a company guy. I’m happy to do whatever the promoter asks me to do. That’s just the nature of the business. That said, I’m hoping I can just continue to try and create pro-wrestling like how I enjoy pro-wrestling, and that’s the most believable combat exhibition that I can possibly create. I’ve always just wanted to create art, so I’m going to do my best to just keep doing that.”

Hopefully, O’Reilly can continue his momentum gained from the later part of his ROH run, and find success in NXT. One thing is for certain; if he does appear in NXT, wrestling fans are in store for some excellent matches, as names such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Roderick Strong, and Tye Dillinger would create instant classics with the former reDRagon member.

At this point, it is not a matter of if, but when, Kyle O’Reilly will show up in NXT. Turning down an ROH contract was one of the biggest reasons why his title was given away from him after just a month after winning it at Final Battle. During the interviews, O’Reilly maintained his firmness on missing his tag team partner Bobby Fish, even in the midst of experiencing singles success.

Fish, for now, looks to be staying put in ROH. Recently, Fish feuded with former champion Adam Cole for the World Heavyweight Championship, but was unsuccessful. He also captured the ROH World Television Championship, before losing it to Will Ospreay. Fish hopes to win either the ROH TV title once again, or the ROH World Heavyweight title for the first time.

Mother-of-DRagons tearing up Japan, Filthy-DRagon on a murderous rampage and Infamous B. Fish about to win World Title. Our Takeover is now! pic.twitter.com/I5AZZz7FvP — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) March 2, 2017

O’Reilly in NXT creates the opportunity for fans to witness some great matches, and spectacular TakeOver events in the future. While it is not official, it is more than likely that he will be at Full Sail sooner than later.

