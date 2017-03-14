Nick Viall, Vanessa Still Together? Couple Tell Jimmy Kimmel About Sex Life

Are Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi still together after getting engaged on the season finale of The Bachelor? It would certainly seem so. The couple appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Monday night full of smiles and even revealed when they first had sex on the show.

Nick Viall and his new finance Vanessa made a traditional appearance on Jimmy Kimmel following The Bachelor finale Monday night.

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It’s been a journey Bachelor National!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

The happily engaged couple were grilled by the late night talk show host over how well they really knew each other during “The Newly Engaged Game.”

Of course, Jimmy Kimmel asked the question that many fans of The Bachelor were wondering… When did Nick and Vanessa first have sex?

For the game, the couple both scribbled their answers down on a piece of paper and revealed them to Kimmel at the same time.

“Finland.”

Finland was also where the couple got engaged on The Bachelor finale.

Ice during the day,???? at night #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

However, the infamous overnight dates were also in Finland.

Nick Viall had overnight dates with Vanessa, Raven, and Rachel.

So it is unclear whether Nick and Vanessa’s first sexual encounter was on the overnight dates, after they got engaged, or perhaps sometime in between.

Viall and Grimaldi also revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that they planned on taking some time to enjoy being engaged and were not in a rush to get married.

The Bachelor couple said they hadn’t even begun talking about any wedding plans, according to Too Fab.

Nothing says romance like a cold plunge. 3 action packed hours next Monday night!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Nick said he was just happy to be able to go out to dinner with his fiance in public now that the finale had aired.

The two are planning on taking “baby steps” towards their nuptials.

“We haven’t even had a dinner reservation yet. So we’re going to do that first.”

Viall and Grimaldi revealed that they were still in the process of sorting out their living situation.

Nick Viall is currently living in Los Angeles and Vanessa is from Canada.

“She’s Canadian so we have to figure that stuff out. He swept me off my feet…literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall????❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT She’s gonna be spending as much time as possible out in L.A., where I am currently living.”

Of course, Kimmel warmed them up by asking some easy questions like what their middle names were and what their astrological signs were.

Nick Viall knew that his fiance Vanessa didn’t have a middle name and Vanessa nailed it with the correct name— Joseph.

Nick and Vanessa revealed that they were both Libras and that their birthdays were just two days apart.

For being good sports about telling the audience where they first had sex, Jimmy Kimmel revealed the “big prize,” which was “collectible” Bachelor and Bachelorette china with every contestant in history.

Before Nick Viall made his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel with his new fiance, they spoke to The Bachelor host Chris Harrison on the After The Final Rose special, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vanessa revealed to Harrison that she was not going to “sugarcoat things” when he asked about their relationship.

“Some days are tougher than others, like any relationship. I’m sure people here can understand that and relate to it. Ours is just televised.”

Vanessa did admit that it was difficult having to make a long-distance relationship work, relying on Facetime and scheduled visits where they had to stay out of the public eye.

“Starting a relationship where you don’t get the chance to see each other every day and do normal things. I love him, we love each other, but there have been days that are difficult. Long-distance isn’t too easy.”

Nick and me in Bimini (say that really fast 6 times)???????????????? #rhymingisfun A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Nick Viall and his new fiance can finally enjoy their engagement without having to hide away from the public. The Bachelor couple will most likely be doing more press interviews and television appearances in the coming days and weeks following the finale.

It has now been more than four months since Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa in Finland. When do you think The Bachelor couple will get married?

