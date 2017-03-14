‘DWTS’: Find Out Which Songs The Stars Will Dance To On The Premiere

Season 24 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars will start off by hitting a new milestone when it airs with a two-hour season premiere on Monday, March 20. It will be show’s 400th episode, and DWTS is still as popular as ever. As with other seasons, Dancing with the Stars will start off with a huge dance number featuring the show’s pro dancers and will introduce this season’s stars as well as the show’s judges, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

“This season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes the greatest Olympic gymnast in history, a two-time World Series champion – and the show’s first baseball player, a real housewife of Beverly Hills, a bull rider who survived a catastrophic injury, a member of the popular band Fifth Harmony, and the original ‘CuchiCuchi’ girl, to name just a few,” ABC explains.

For the first show, each couple will perform a tango, cha cha, salsa, Viennese waltz, or quickstep. And yes, Mr. T will dance to theme song from his old TV show, The A-Team. Find out what style and song each couple will dance to below.

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber

Dance: Tango – Song: “Untouchable” by Tritonal and Cash Cash

Dance: Tango – Song: “Untouchable” by Tritonal and Cash Cash Charo & Keo Motsepe

Dance: Salsa – Song: “Cuban Pete” by Mambo Compañeros

Dance: Salsa – Song: “Cuban Pete” by Mambo Compañeros Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Salsa – Song: “XXPEN$IVE” by Erika Jayne

Dance: Salsa – Song: “XXPEN$IVE” by Erika Jayne Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars Chris Kattan & Witney Carson

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “What is Love” by Haddaway

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “What is Love” by Haddaway Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Viennese Waltz – Song: “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel

Dance: Viennese Waltz – Song: “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep – Song: “Good Time Good Life” by Erin Bowman

Dance: Quickstep – Song: “Good Time Good Life” by Erin Bowman Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Viennese Waltz – Song: “Make Something Beautiful” by Ben Rector

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “Move” by Luke Bryan

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “Move” by Luke Bryan Mr. T & Kym Herjavec

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “Theme from the A-Team” by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter, and The Daniel Caine Orchestra

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “Theme from the A-Team” by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter, and The Daniel Caine Orchestra David Ross & Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Quickstep – Song: “Go Cubs Go” by Steve Goodman

Dance: Quickstep – Song: “Go Cubs Go” by Steve Goodman Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Cha Cha – Song: “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Tiesto featuring Justin Bieber

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR:

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Full Cast Announced – Meet The Stars

‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast Decides On Team Names Ahead Of Premiere

Simone Biles To Dance With A Guy For The First Time On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

As always, the dancing teams will be judged by both the show’s official judges and viewers at home. For week one of Dancing with the Stars, viewers will be able to vote by phone up to 60 minutes after the end of the show’s broadcast in each time zone or online by going to the DWTS website or the DWTS Facebook page. Both are open for 24 hours beginning at the start of each episode. (8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. EDT). Each dancing couple will be given a number. Both the team’s number and the phone number to use when voting will be shown during each evening’s broadcast.

Dancing with the Stars will once again be hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The show premieres on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. Which dancing couple do you think will be the first to leave the ballroom? Which celebrity will be the first to get injured? Let us know your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by ABC]