Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert Reportedly ‘Reconnecting’: Gwen Stefani Angry?

It’s been many months since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert shocked their fans by announcing their plans to divorce. That surprise announcement came at almost the same time as Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale revealed their own split. Since then, Blake and Gwen have become known for their flirty romance, while Miranda has become involved with her own new boyfriend, Anderson East. But a new report alleges that Lambert just reunited with Shelton, and that the reunion could mean trouble for his romance with Stefani.

Miranda, 33, reportedly reunited with the 40-year-old country crooner in Nashville. Although the two initially engaged in polite chatter, the conversation between the two exes soon escalated to a heartfelt confession from Shelton to Lambert, according to a source cited by En Stars.

Blake allegedly was “pouring his heart out” about how much he missed Miranda, said the insider. Moreover, he reportedly admitted that he has felt guilty ever since he and Lambert divorced.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since [he and Miranda] divorced.”

Where was Gwen when this reunion was occurring? Thousands of miles away from her boyfriend, according to the insider, who revealed that she may not even be aware of what allegedly took place between Shelton and Lambert.

When Blake told Stefani about the event, he allegedly bypassed describing the reunion with Miranda. Instead, the source said that Shelton told Stefani that he “avoided” Lambert and “didn’t speak to her” at all.

But if Stefani does find out about what took place between Shelton and Miranda, it could cause serious problems for their relationship, according to the insider.

“Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen.”

Shelton and Lambert were together for about 10 years and married for four years prior to announcing their plans to divorce in July 2015. Just weeks later, Stefani and Rossdale unveiled their own breakup plans following 20 years together and 13 years of marriage.

It’s been more than a year since Stefani and Shelton, as well as Lambert and Anderson East, took their new romances public. But what impact will the alleged reunion between Shelton and Lambert have on those new relationships?

“When Gwen finds out she’ll go nuts,” warned the insider.

“Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

However, when it comes to Lambert and East, it seems to be smooth sailing, and even Miranda’s 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour can’t stop the two from sharing their love.

On Sunday night (March 12), Lambert brought a surprise on stage in the form of her boyfriend (who also is a singer and songwriter) Anderson East. Fans were delighted with their cheeky duet, reported The Boot.

Miranda opens her 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour with Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers, but it was East dancing onstage to croon “Stay With Me” with Lambert that made the crowd go wild. The racy lyrics about a one-night stand provided the perfect playful tune for Miranda and Anderson.

Dancing and flirting her way through the song, Lambert couldn’t resist kissing East. The two previously performed together on Valentine’s Day 2016, performing “Always Be My Baby” as a couple during one of Anderson’s shows.

Miranda recently released a new album, and In Touch Weekly reported that Lambert “is finally getting the last word” in the form of her music. A friend of Miranda’s told the publication that the new album, The Weight of These Wings, is a “masterpiece” that may affect Stefani.

“Gwen has got to be devastated by what a modern country masterpiece Miranda’s made.”

Moreover, Lambert’s album allegedly reminds Stefani of Shelton’s past.

“With Miranda’s album making news like this, it’s a constant reminder of Blake’s past with another woman — and how she’s just on an entirely different level than Gwen,” added the friend.

