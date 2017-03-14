Kim Kardashian Is Not Regretting Her Marriage To Kanye West [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not miserable with her marriage to Kanye West, despite a rumor started by Radar Online.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s troubled marriage will be front and center on the upcoming season of KUWTK, but an insider told RadarOnline.com that their relationship is even worse when the cameras aren’t rolling!”

A “source” close to the Kardashians allegedly told Radar online that Kim is so miserable, and she is having a difficult time holding it together. Many of the commenters after the article don’t have a lot of sympathy for Kim.

However, Gossip Cop has once again interfered to declare that yet another Radar Online story is just a hoax.

“Kim Kardashian is NOT ‘miserable’ being married to Kanye West, despite a bogus webloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this claim. We’re told it’s false,” says columnist Andrew Shuster, who adds that Radar Online seems to repeat the same story over and over to earn more page hits.

This isn’t the first major rumor about Kardashian to spread on the Internet this week. According to Media Takeout, Kim Kardashian got breast and butt reduction surgery.

“Kim Kardashian looks like a new woman. According to her, it’s through dieting. But many are whispering that she appears to have undergone butt and breast reduction surgery.”

The article speaks to an alleged “insider” who says that she lost way to much butt and boob and that it wasn’t through a diet alone. However, Gossip Cop declared the story to be fake news.

“Kim Kardashian did not get breast or butt reduction surgery, despite a new report. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this speculative and untrue claim. We’re told it’s false,” says columnist Michael Lewittes, who adds that the tabloid site has created many fake pregnancy and divorce stories in the past that were proven to be false.

There is a story about Kim Kardashian that appears to not be a rumor. According to USA Today, Kardashian recounts seeing a gun when she was robbed.

“On Sunday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers will hear the horrific details of Kim’s Paris robbery from the reality star and entrepreneur. Thieves made off with approximately $10 million worth of jewelry last October.”

“They ask for money. I said, ‘I don’t have any money.’ They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs,” Kardashian, who adds that she considered running down the stairs, is quoted as saying.

According to USA Today, 10 people have been charged with the crime. A police report published in a French newspaper included Kim’s statement to the police. Kardashian claimed she was caught in her bathrobe. They pushed her on the bed and strapped her with plastic cables. Then, they taped her mouth and legs before carrying her into the bathtub.

This season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians should be an interesting one, and it needs to be. The ratings for the show have been declining for the past couple of years. Are you going to watch this new season of Kim Kardashian’s show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

