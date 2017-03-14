Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth: Did They Get Married?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth faced rumors of a secret wedding days ago after Cyrus’ father shared a mysterious photo of the singer in a white dress.

As Miley Cyrus prepares for her upcoming return to The Voice, wedding rumors continue to swirl but over the weekend, Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah, denied the singer and her actor boyfriend were secretly married. A short time later, a report claimed Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth weren’t quite ready to tie the knot.

“They are all about their career goals right now and love that they are a support system for each other. To them, marriage means babies, and they aren’t ready to be parents,” a source told Hollywood Life on March 14. “They’d like to do it all at once! So their goals for marriage are there, but not any time soon.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating one another in 2010 after striking up a romance on the set of The Last Song. Two years later, they became engaged.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continued with their engagement for about a year before calling off their relationship entirely weeks after Cyrus engaged in a very racy performance of “Blurred Lines” with singer Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

After their split, both parties reportedly enjoyed relationships with other people, including Jared Leto, Benji Madden, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mike Will Made It, January Jones, Eiza Gonzalez and Nina Dobrev. Then, about two years later, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reunited and within months, Cyrus was seen with her engagement ring back on.

Although Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have kept their potential plans to wed on the down-low for over a year, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from speculating about when they will wed — or if they already have. Either way, claimed the Hollywood Life source, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are in a good place in their relationship.

“[Miley and Liam] are good for right now,” the source explained. “They are not in a rush at all. She is working toward new music, a new album and preparing for The Voice next season, while Liam is looking for more marquee roles to take his career to the next level.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth haven’t walked the red carpet together at any events since getting back together, but they have attended a few. That said, the majority of their relationship is kept away from the cameras and the pair is often seen enjoying quality time on together in Malibu, California, where they both own homes.

According to another report regarding Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship, the couple is enjoying their time away from the spotlight.

“Liam loves [Miley Cyrus] even more right now because she hasn’t really blasted their relationship through media. She doesn’t always want to be seen with him in pictures and out at restaurants like she did the first time they dated. He really likes that she is taking the relationship seriously and not treating it like a game,” a source explained to Hollywood Life.

“They would like to be married and have children someday, but not thinking about doing it this year,” the source added.

While Miley Cyrus isn’t currently starring on The Voice, she is set to return to the show later this year for the series’ 13th season. As fans will recall, Miley Cyrus joined the singing competition series last year for Season 11 and, along with new addition Alicia Keys, formed the first two-female, two-male coaching panel of the show.

No word yet on when The Voice Season 13 will premiere on NBC.

