Mischa Barton Sex Tape: Footage Starts To Leak As Barton Threatens Legal Action

Mischa Barton’s sex tape is reportedly starting to leak to the internet as the explicit video is shopped around to the highest bidder, but the actress is ready to hit back.

Word of the actress’s explicit video leaked early this week, with reports that the sex tape is generating considerable interest among adult websites. The bidding has reportedly started at $500,000, and there are many interested parties, the Daily Star reported.

The report added that stills from Mischa Barton’s sex tape have started to leak. The video allegedly shows Mischa with an unidentified man.

The report also included some of the more mundane details of Mischa Barton’s sex tape to prove its authenticity.

“Barton is seen wearing a grey hoodie and nothing else having sex on a double bed with a man wearing just a black t-shirt,” the report noted. “The explicit footage appears to have been shot in a bedroom, the bed has a leather padded headboard and mirrored panels, while coffee cups and an empty bottle of Gatorade litter a bedside table.”

Barton appears to be taking action against the explicit video. On Tuesday, she released a statement through lawyer Lisa Bloom threatening legal action against those leaking the sex tape.

BREAKING NEWS: I am proud to represent actress Mischa Barton, who is the victim of revenge pornography. Here is my statement. pic.twitter.com/87brpAJoqy — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 14, 2017

There is considerable interest in the video, however. Kevin Blatt, who works as a broker for sex tapes, said the video came from a third party and already has several offers.

“I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com and RedTube.com, have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer,” he told Daily Mail. “I’ve seen stills from the video, it’s clearly Mischa in my opinion.”

Mischa Barton carries passport and draws stares in baggy red bottoms as meltdown recovery continues https://t.co/B4v15kATcn pic.twitter.com/vgf4S2GmIV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 6, 2017

Some close to Mischa Barton said they are worried that the sex tape could send the troubled actress into a downward spiral.

“This is the last thing Mischa needs,” a source said (via the Daily Star). “Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now.”

Early this year, Barton was hospitalized after displaying erratic behavior. The actress later said that she had been given GHB, known as the date rape drug.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said in the statement (via People magazine)

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” the statement read. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

Mischa Barton is not the only star facing sex tape drama in recent weeks. Rapper Kodak Black was featured in his own explicit video that was actually live-streamed to the internet.

The Florida rapper, who is currently facing charges of sexual assault for an incident last year, was also seen bragging on the video about disclosure forms he had the woman sign. Barton’s sex tape sounds to be less intentional.

Aside from her statement through lawyer Lisa Bloom, Mischa Barton has not spoken publicly about her sex tape.

