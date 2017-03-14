‘This Is Us’ Fans Starting To Turn On Toby, And It Has To Do With Jack’s Death

Toby has been a fan favorite on This Is Us since the very beginning. Between Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) romantic gestures and his engagement to Kate (Chrissy Metz), fans have always enjoyed his storyline – until now.

Us Magazine reports that fans are turning on Toby after he tried to pry details about Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death from Kate. With their engagement hitting a low point, Toby inquired about her dad’s passing and insisted she open up so they could develop a deeper bond. Kate wasn’t able to say much, which only made Toby second guess their relationship.

Toby even cast doubts on their engagement and told Kate that they should probably put everything on hold.

“I just think we should do it when we’re ready. I just think the woman I marry should be able to talk to me about everything,” he said.

Fans didn’t really agree with Toby’s viewpoint and thought he was asking too much of Kate. On the most recent episode, fans were left even more disappointed when Kate started to talk about her tragic past.

“If we’re gonna start a life together in L.A., then there is something that I need to tell you,” she told Toby. “You remember when I told you I couldn’t talk about my dad’s death? Well, that’s because it’s my fault. I’m the reason that he’s dead.”

The confession shocked fans to the core and made it clear why Kate didn’t want to talk about her father’s death. For now, it also got fans off the Toby bandwagon.

Am I the only person who finds Toby annoying? He's soooo invasive all the damn time #thisisus — Candace (@CandyrealTea) March 9, 2017

Ugh, Toby on #thisisus, never wasting an opportunity to make everything about him. Kate doesn't want to talk about her dad's death. Chill. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) March 8, 2017

Toby wants to know about Kate's dad too much, it's irritating. Us fans can ask the questions but not you Toby #ThisIsUs — Christi Trottie (@ChristiTrottie) March 8, 2017

Toby you're a bit like a dog with a bone. Opening up should be her choice, not because you forced her but she chose to. #ThisIsUs — Bellajewels (@Bellajewels) March 8, 2017

There’s no telling how the news will affect Kate and Toby’s already strained relationship. While fans wait to find out, Refinery29 pointed out some inconsistencies within their storylines, especially when it comes to their jobs.

In particular, it doesn’t look like Toby and Kate have real jobs on This Is Us. Kate worked as a personal assistant when she returned home over the holidays but was forced to stay home after Toby had his heart attack. She then went on a wellness retreat, though it isn’t clear if she got fired or if her boss allows for that kind of time off.

Viewers have no idea what Toby does for a living. Fans have made all kinds of guesses, but the show has yet to reveal any details about his job. Is he a writer? Is he living off the residuals of a past job? Fans can only hope the finale clears some of this up.

According to the Daily Herald, one of the biggest questions going into the finale is how Jack really died. The series has dropped hints about Jack’s death throughout the season, but nothing seems to fit. It isn’t known if the truth will be revealed in the finale, but it’s clear that it will be another emotional episode.

In a recent interview with E! News, Ventimiglia warned fans that the emotional roller coaster isn’t over yet. Following William’s heartbreaking death, the actor explained how fans are now starting to see cracks in his character’s marriage to Rebecca, and it only gets worse.

“I can tell you hold on tight. It’s intense. It’s intense, man. It gets heavy. Very heavy,” he assured fans. “This is a different kind of heavy. It’s a different kind of heavy. It’s gripping, but it’s kind of a dangerous episode. Dangerous is a good word. I don’t know if that’s a good word now that I think about it. I’m going to use it anyway.”

Fans can watch the drama unfold when the Season 1 finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday night on NBC.

