Stassi Schroeder And Ariana Madix Get In Heated Twitter Feud Over Race

During Ariana Madix’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, she, in response to a caller’s question, confirmed that she and Stassi Schroeder still aren’t friends. Ariana’s body language further suggested that she has no interest in ever being friends with Stassi. Stassi, who was apparently watching the talk show, had something to say to that. As the talk show aired, Stassi posted a tweet that made it clear that she doesn’t think that she has done anything to Ariana to warrant Ariana’s dislike of her.

Stassi tweeted for people to wake her up when they find out whatever it is that she did to Ariana.

Wake me up when you find out whatever it is I did to @ariana2525. #pumprules #wwhl — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) March 14, 2017

Ariana replied to Stassi. According to Ariana, it’s not what Stassi has done to her but how she treats people.

Its not about me, its how you treat people. https://t.co/ZBuxay4R3Q https://t.co/4j38gXKixq — Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) March 14, 2017

What was Ariana referring to? Her tweet included a link to a blog post covering how, on a recent episode of Stassi’s podcast Straight Up With Stassi, she complained about how some people, specifically African Americans, make everything about race. Stassi was in particular talking about the Oscars and the controversy surrounding La La Land‘s lack of minorities and last year’s #OscarsSoWhite accusation. The blog post concluded that Stassi’s opinion wasn’t surprising since she has tweeted about how hot Ivanka Trump is and was rumored to have not voted in the last election.

“Um…I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race…everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is always just about African Americans?’ Why aren’t the Asians being like (obnoxious voice), ‘We’re not represented?’ Why aren’t I dunno, like, Native Americans and Latinos saying (obnoxious voice), ‘We’re not represented?’ Why is it always just that and whenever they get upset then everybody has to go above and beyond to then make them happy? I hate saying “them” because not everyone’s the same.I mean the ones that are like, out there b**ching about things.”

Stassi quickly replied to Ariana. Stassi sarcastically thanked Ariana for bringing attention to her podcast. Stassi then snidely remarked that if Ariana still had her podcast, then maybe she would have said the wrong things at one point too.

“Thank u for my podcast shout out. If yours would’ve had success, then maybe u would’ve accidentally f**ked up on your words at some point.”

Ariana in turn told Stassi to stop playing the victim and that she only looks sad when she does.

.@stassi oh, hun… stop asking questions you don't want the answers to and then play the victim. You just look sad at this point. — Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) March 14, 2017

When someone told Ariana that her calling Stassi racist was going a bit too far, Ariana pointed out that she didn’t actually call Stassi that.

@llunabella I didn't call her anything. — Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) March 14, 2017

Some of Ariana Madix’s and Stassi Schroder’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars took sides. Not surprisingly, Kristen Doute defended Stassi. Kristen told Ariana that she’s just being a “b**tch” and that Stassi’s not racist.

“Ariana and Trolls, Stop with this politically correct bullshit. You’re just being a b**ch and it’s boring. Stassi is not racist. # pumprules”

Kristen later pointed out that there are much bigger problems people should care about and again denied that Stassi’s racist.

“Ok f**king seriously: Racism, our president AND hate are problems right now. My best friend doesn’t promote any of the above. I’m done.”

Katie Maloney also chimed in to help defend Stassi. Katie posted a tweet that seemed to imply that Ariana herself has treated others badly.

@ariana2525 @PumpersNation @stassi love you but if your gage is on how people treat other people…. I have an opinion on that. — Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) March 14, 2017

Couldn't have loved everyone who came out today more. Thank you @official_wem ❤❤❤ A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Lala Kent, who appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside Ariana on Monday night, made it clear that she thought what Stassi said in her podcast was indeed racist.

@ariana2525 @stassi making racist remarks isn't exactly messing up words, stassi. Yes ariana come play with me!! — Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) March 14, 2017

Thank you for having me @bravoandy!! #wwhl ❤️ariana252525 @mspriscillanyc @elslickchick A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Yet is Ariana playing up for the cameras and social media? Stassi shared a tweet from a friend of hers, a friend who sometimes pops up on Vanderpump Rules, about how Ariana only tears down Stassi and acts better than her when the cameras are on. The friend claimed that Ariana is actually really nice to Stassi when cameras aren’t around. Stassi agreed that Ariana’s behavior towards her was weird.

Stassi admitted that she was caught off-guard by Ariana’s and Lala’s comments about her as she thought that everyone was fine with one another. Stassi added that she should’ve expected such behavior from the two.

Legit thought everyone was cool & fine together, including Lala. A little caught off guard, but I should've expected it. Anyways… pic.twitter.com/b5Zr4RkpZy — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) March 14, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed the season 5 reunion show two weeks ago. Ariana Madix sat in the couch opposite of Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. Lala Kent also made an appearance, with photos showing her sitting next to Ariana and Scheana Marie.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]