WWE News: Finn Balor Not Returning For ‘WrestleMania’? Experts Say, ‘Good!’

Finn Balor is one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE, and he was unfortunately sidelined by a medical injury. And while the latest WWE news suggests that he might soon be well enough to participate in WrestleMania, there are a few wrestling experts who believe that Balor has no place on the WrestleMania roster, and him not returning for wrestling’s biggest night is a good thing.

According to Forbes’ latest WWE news report, the WrestleMania lineup — which some wrestling commentators are calling “lackluster” — isn’t going to benefit from having Finn Balor on the roster. Even granting that this would be his “big comeback,” there are many wrestling commentators — Forbes, included, apparently — that don’t think it will, or should, happen on WrestleMania’s night.

“Balor was reportedly backstage at Raw, but did not make his heavily anticipated return to WWE television. With very few options for a Superstar who WWE is clearly invested in (he won the Universal Championship in his first month on the main roster), this is probably for the best. WWE has had its WrestleMania card lined up for well over a month, and at no time was there any mention of Balor as he recovered from shoulder surgery. The pickings are slim, and shoehorning Balor into a WrestleMania program just for the sake of being on the show could do more harm than good for an otherwise marketable return.”

On the other hand, the latest WWE news from Bleacher Report suggests that Finn Balor’s definitely going to return to the ring for WrestleMania. However, even Bleacher Report doesn’t think it’s a good idea for Balor to return to the ring for WrestleMania because it will get lost in the proverbial shuffle of the rest of the big matches that are happening.

“After his six-month absence, Balor finds himself in the middle of WrestleMania season. He’s too talented not to be a part of WWE’s biggest show of the year, but many of the company’s top Superstars are already set to face other rivals. A good number of WrestleMania stories are well underway. So where does The Demon King fit into all of this? Thanks to the PPV being only three weeks away, Balor is likely to find himself added to a narrative already in progress—to be a player on a well-populated stage. As either an ally or an enemy, Balor is bound to find himself involved with Triple H. The Game will be the key to The Demon King’s return to the Raw brand, deepening an existing feud.”

The only way this set up makes sense, then, is if Finn Balor feuds with Triple H, thus taking Seth Rollins’ place.

In a previous WWE news report by the Inquisitr, in fact, there’s a possibility that will happen.

Fans will recall that Seth Rollins has been sidelined with a knee injury. They will also recall that Seth Rollins made a return to the ring last night, but he hasn’t been cleared for heavy-duty matches and certainly hasn’t been restored to “full health.”

Whether kayfabe or not, this possible twist in the Rollins-Triple H-Balor feud is certainly something to think about.

