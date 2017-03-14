BrewDog to Come Up With Exclusive Craft Beer Hotel in Ohio

BrewDog is all set to bring to beer fans an extraordinarily indulgent beer-themed experience. The Scottish craft brewery has construction plans in Columbus, Ohio, and aims to come up with a craft beer hotel.

BrewDog is looking forward to position the hotel adjacent to its sour beer brewery and taproom. This will enable guests to enjoy a facility tour during the period of their stay.

The entire stay acknowledges the significance of hops and recognizes the seemingly unbelievable vastness of the world of craft beer.

The impertinent organization has involved itself in doing what they can efficiently do to set up DogHouse, the epic hotel, as well as the adjacent sour beer brewery. All this has been made possible through extensive crowdfunding.

BrewDog has already made news in 2015 by creating a furor in the financial world through its record-breaking anti-business crowdfunding model Equity for Punks IV, which was able to surpass the 10 million pounds mark, with the number of investors reaching 35,000.

This futuristic business model gave beer lovers the opportunity to invest in the organization and in turn, own a portion of it. At that time, the BrewDog community had clarified that they wanted to bring change to the world of insipid, industrial beer by introducing more and more craft beer.

Compared to any other business that is in records, BrewDog has taken more funds through the crowdfunding channel. Before it reached the 10 million pound mark, the record of highest crowdfunding for any project was a total of 6 million dollars, as reported by MarketWatch.

[Image by Christian Augustin/Getty Images]

At that time the company had made it clear that “every penny raised will be invested in our business” so that BrewDog can experience growth and becomes a prized investment for its shareholders.

True to its words, the company is currently moving ahead with its troop of devoted beer punks through the Indiegogo platform to raise the adequate amount of funds so that it can rapidly mobilize its plans for the creation of a beer dreamland solely dedicated to those who truly appreciate great beer.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, commented that a number of people have already visited the new brewery set up by the company in America, although even the first beer has not yet been released.

He further goes on to say that given the large count of Equity Punks the company currently has, combined with the 55,000 shareholders’ global community, it will put its best foot forward to offer an increasingly “immersive craft beer experience”. This will expectedly lead to a more enjoyable “pilgrimage” to the brewery.

The DogHouse will contain rooms, which will remind one of the most popular beers. The rooms will be built in such a fashion that they will overlook the folders in the new facility for a sour beer. Moreover, as James Watt narrates, there will also be “hop-infused face masks”, that will be customized according to the hops in the choicest beers.

[Image by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images]

Other facilities will include malted barley messages, and a refrigerator in the suite for storing beer, so that guests are always within an “arm’s length from a chilled can of Punk IPA.”

Apart from the private Punk IPA tap, guests will also be treated to beer-based shower gels and shampoos. The craft beers stocked in the refrigerator will be of the best varieties across the globe hand-picked by Watt, along with co-founder Martin Dickie.

There will also be added attraction in the form of deluxe breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with every course matched with the most appropriate beer.

Private brewery tours are also on the cards for guests, with the initial five sour beer facility releases promised for the Indiegogo campaign supporters. Expectedly, The DogHouse will welcome guests from September 2018 end.

[Image by Urbanbuzz/shutterstock]