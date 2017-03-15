WWE Smackdown 3/14/17: AJ Styles Fired From Smackdown After Assaulting McMahon

Daniel Bryan spoke on the phone backstage and commented that The Miz has prepared a special episode of Miz TV. In addition, there will be a face-to-face between Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. AJ Styles appeared, saying he wants to talk to Shane McMahon while Bryan informed him that Shane wasn’t here yet.

To this, AJ said he will go out in the ring to say what he has in mind. AJ Styles went out to the ring to make a promo, and it appeared that he was quite upset. He expressed his reservations about how Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon are always pitched against him.

In WWE SmackDown 3/14/17, AJ Styles and Shane McMahon were the main characters. The ‘Phenomenal’ complained of no rival at WrestleMania 33. “If you complain about that, then you have it now,” McMahon said at the end of the show in Pennsylvania. Yes, Shane will face AJ Styles at the next big WWE event.

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Remember what happened in the past SmackDown Live? Natalya beat Becky Lynch when they were partners and had beaten the pair, Alexa Bliss-Mickie James. This Tuesday they did face each other.

The victory was for Becky, who surprised Natalya with the ‘screwdriver’. The fighter could not bear the pain and therefore surrendered. What did not expect the winner is the entrance of Carmella, who struck hard.

Carmella appeared after the bout and attacked both Becky and Natalya. James Ellsworth was with her to celebrate. Dasha Fuentes then interviewed Carmella and James Ellsworth backstage. Carmella claimed she will be confronting Alexa Bliss in WrestleMania, aiming to be the next female champion.

Meanwhile, The Miz and Maryse made their way into the ring to drive Miz TV. The two recalled how they attacked John Cena and Nikki Bella last week, and how Talking Smack later talked about their frauds. Maryse presumed that she has married the ring and that Nikki could never be this fortunate.

Maryse also spoke of how Nikki negotiated the first contract of Total Divas, making more money for being Cena’s girlfriend. Maryse even called Nikki a liar and a traitor. Cena and Nikki appeared to go towards the ring, but Miz and Maryse leave.

Nikki said that Maryse and she were never best friends. She added that whatever Maryse uttered was a mere invention to make Nikki look bad. Nikki then invited Maryse to a fight after which Miz intervenes, saying that Maryse has nothing to prove.

Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

Alexa did hurt Mickie on the ropes, causing her to hit her head with one of the posts and dropping her out of the ring. Alexa was clearly the dominator, but Mickie made a remarkable comeback. As Alexa tossed Mickie by the hair and tried knocking her with a hard forearm blow, Mickie James executed a perfect Mick Kick to go in for the victory.

Alexa thought she would win the fight. However, James recovered and did an amazing rotating kick. James got the count of three and defeated the SmackDown champion.

Mojo Rawley Vs. Dolph Ziggler

Although it seems incredible, Dolph Ziggler lost the fight to leave the ring. The long-haired fighter approached two drivers and received the count of ten seconds for being out of the ring. What did Ziggler complain about?

American Alpha vs. The Uses (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso)

The American Alpha, WWE couple champions, took a hard defeat. Jimmy hit the key to Chad Gable while Jason Jordan was looking for a chair. All this distracted the referee and The Usos achieved the win. An important victory for this couple.

Renee Young interviewed AJ Styles backstage and asked him what his intentions are as far as Shane McMahon is concerned. AJ stated that while WrestleMania is the ultimate attraction, he will seek his own emotions. As Styles sees Shane coming to him, approaching cautiously to attack him by surprise, AJ hits McMahon throwing off various objects at him leaving Shane bleeding after throwing him headfirst into the window of a car.

Shane isn’t in a very good condition. He has been examined by doctors. Even though he has managed to injure his rival, AJ Styles hasn’t received a good reaction from other WWE competitors. Backstage fighters have reproached Styles for what he did. Daniel Bryan called him a coward who has lost all respect. Things aren’t going as well for Styles especially after it was announced that he is going to be fired from WWE Smackdown after assaulting McMahon, according to a report of Fox Sports.

