‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoilers: Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vader All Returning?

We’re still a few months away from the premiere of the eighth installment of the so-called Skywalker saga, but the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers suggest that we can expect a major comeback from a beloved star from back in the day. We’ll recall that this eighth installment is, technically, the second installment of the new trilogy. So, as is common for the second installment, the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers suggest that we’ll be seeing a wise green Jedi make a comeback this time around.

276 Days Until “Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”. Visit https://t.co/XNPEqsgmJi for a live countdown. #star… pic.twitter.com/Gy0t8U3inU — Days Until Star Wars (@DaysTilStarWars) March 14, 2017

First, according to the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers from The Telegraph, Frank Oz — who has provided the voice of Yoda for generations — wasn’t allowed to say if the little green Jedi was making a comeback in the film. That’s usually a sign that Lucasfilm and Disney have something up their sleeves.

The outlet spoke to the puppeteer over at SXSW, and he easily deflected the question while opening up a whole host of others.

“I feel like I’m a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number,” Oz said. “To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I’ve been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me.”

Well, we’re listening, Frank!

Meanwhile, according to the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers from Express, there’s another major character that will be making a comeback in the eighth installment of the film: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

We’ll recall that there is some speculation to Rey’s parentage, and some believe that her real father isn’t Luke Skywalker or Han Solo, but Obi-Wan Kenobi. For that reason, there’s speculation that he’ll be making a comeback in the eighth installment: to meet his daughter.

“Fans will remember Rey’s cryptic flashback sequence in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, when she hears the voices of Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The two Jedi were last seen as Force ghosts with Anakin Skywalker’s at the conclusion of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. While Anakin’s is rumoured to bring Kylo Ren to the light side in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, it looks like Obi-Wan is very likely to appear too.”

J.J. Abrams: "Mark Hamill should win Oscar for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi"#StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/slvQqt6ddo — Rey (@IAmRey__) March 9, 2017

Yes, you read that right: the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers from a different story for Express suggest that the ultimate bad guy — Anakin Skywalker, a/k/a Darth Vader — will be making a comeback for a noble cause: to save his grandson, Kylo Ren.

We’ll recall that Kylo Ren — once known as Ben Solo — was seduced to the Dark Side of the Force by Supreme Leader Snoke, and now, it’s up to Anakin to save him.

“I like to dub this as the shapeshifting Force ghost…and it is quite a conflicting character. I think if they were to insert this into Star Wars The Last Jedi, it would be an excellent tool to really give this excellent lecture to Kylo Ren – to possibly switch back over to the light. And maybe it would give Kylo Ren an understanding of who his grandfather really was.”

What do you think of the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers? Do you think that Obi Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader will make a comeback?

Leave your thoughts about the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]