‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 To Include ‘Bachelor’ Runner-Up And Chad Johnson

Nick Viall just wrapped his season of The Bachelor and fans are already looking forward to this summer’s edition of Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor runner-up Raven Gates has already been confirmed for Season 4, but will villain Chad Johnson join her?

Earn the Necklace reports that host Chris Harrison confirmed Gates’ involvement in Bachelor in Paradise during the After the Rose special. Gates made it all the way to the season finale before Viall dumped her over Vanessa Grimaldi. Despite the rejection, the Southern boutique owner sounded happy to make another run at finding love.

Bachelor in Paradise typically airs at the end of the summer after The Bachelorette has wrapped. The new season of The Bachelorette, starring Rachel Lindsay, is set to premiere in May, which means Bachelor in Paradise should arrive right on schedule.

According to Carter Matt, the new season of Bachelor in Paradise should start filming in a few months. An official cast list hasn’t been announced, but Corinne Olympios is an early favorite as well as Danielle L. and Kristina. Of course, aside from Gates, the only other confirmed contestant this summer is none other than Chad Johnson.

TV Guide reports that Johnson has been officially confirmed for the new season. While it’s certainly exciting to see the meat-eating, protein loving man make another run on the show, Johnson isn’t sure which lady he wants to pursue.

“Too many to mention, really, based upon looks,” he admitted, “but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person.”

Johnson will likely draw big ratings for show, especially considering last summer’s appearance. In Season 3, Johnson got the boot because his aggressive behavior was scaring a lot of the other cast members. It only took one episode before Harrison told Johnson he had to leave, but not before he literally pooped himself.

If the franchise casts Olympios for the season, there’s no telling what kind of trouble she and Johnson might get into. That being said, there isn’t a guarantee that Johnson will last longer this time around and he might not get as many opportunities to wreak havoc. Either way, the new season will be entertaining to watch with Johnson in the mix.

Luke Pell’s name has also been mentioned as a possible cast member this summer. The former Bachelorette suitor even called Gates “cute” and noted that they both were raised on farms. Will Pell and Gates hook up on Bachelor in Paradise?

According to Hollywood Life, Gates was absolutely devastated after Viall dumped her in the finale. Gates went into the final episode expecting to get engaged after she confessed her love for Viall in front of the cameras. Unfortunately, she left empty handed.

“I want you to know that I’m ready, and I couldn’t be more sure,” she said. “And that I love you.”

This was the first time Gates uttered those words to Viall. Earlier, she promised him that she’d let him know how she truly feels. When Viall didn’t immediately respond, Gates knew it was bad news.

“I just don’t know if I’m in love,” a tearful Viall told her. “My heart is somewhere else.”

Despite getting rejected, Gates stood behind her feelings and expressed zero regret with how things played out. “I will never regret standing here telling you how I feel,” she said. “I’m going to miss you.”

Fans can only hope things turn out differently for Gates when she joins Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC. Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise is expected to premiere in August.

[Featured Image by Chris Harrison/Instagram]