Alison Brie And Dave Franco Married: How Brie Overcame Her Wedding Aversion

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are married at last! The two have been dating since 2012, and they announced their engagement in August 2015. Alison has always been honest about her lack of interest in getting married to anyone, but Dave Franco finally convinced the How To Be Single actress to say yes.

ok so i just saw the news 'bout dave franco and alison brie being married and I JUST CAN'T OH MY GOD ???????? — Angelica Joyce (@angelicajoyth_) March 14, 2017

It’s been a long wait, and throughout it all, Brie and Franco maintained an incredible level of privacy. That’s not easy to do in a Hollywood world. According to E! News, Alison and Dave were so careful about keeping themselves to themselves that it’s rare to find a picture of the two of them together.

The pair’s privacy strategy helped to keep Alison in the relationship with Dave as she came to terms with the idea of putting on a wedding dress and exchanging vows.

It’s not that fans don’t want to catch a glimpse of the former Mad Men star and her comic actor fiance. They’d love to see more of the happy couple, but it was important to both Alison and Dave to work out their romance without the glare of the spotlight on them.

When Brie and Franco announced their engagement just before Brie’s Sleeping With Other People red-carpet walk, Brie’s engagement ring “turned heads.”

Fans wanted to see more of the Irene Neuwirth-designed engagement ring, a gorgeous “rose-gold ring set with rose-cut and pavé diamonds,” but Alison and Dave were hard to pin down.

Brie and Franco have always “remained tight-lipped about their relationship,” to the point of pulling off the near-impossibility of a secret Hollywood wedding. At one point, the couple hinted that their wedding might be the ultimate romantic getaway.

So Alison Brie and Dave Franco got married… How do I not cry huhuhu — W// (@WHOArren) March 14, 2017

In January, Franco reiterated that he and Brie might make their wedding an elopement.

“We will probably still elope.”

The wedding was so secret that it might as well have been an elopement from the point of view of fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the bride in her wedding dress. People broke the news that Alison Brie and Dave Franco married, but they had no details of where or when the long-anticipated wedding happened.

the fact that alison brie & dave franco are married is so cute!!! i'm so happy for em — z ♡ (@znrclr_) March 14, 2017

The outlet reminded readers of an interview Brie did with Yahoo Style in February when everyone was waiting for the couple to set a date for their wedding. Alison’s wedding thoughts surprised her romantically-inclined fans when she admitted that she’s “not very bridal, instinctually,” and she didn’t even put much thought into the all-important fashion event of choosing her wedding dress

“Marriage never really interested me, I guess because I was very focused on my work. I wasn’t sure if I really saw the point to it. I bought a dress on Net-a-Porter, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I’ll wear that.'”

Fortunately for those who love to see love happening, “love is in the Hollywood air,” and Brie changed her mind about marriage.

“I just met that person that I was like, ‘Well, I’m really in love with you and would like to grow old with you.’ I actually think it’s much more romantic when two people are like, ‘Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.'”

Brie thinks Franco is “just the sweetest man I know,” and along with the sweetness, Dave is “funny and incredible in every way.” It looks like Alison’s ambivalence about getting married met its match when she and Franco were introduced in 2011 in the city of romance itself.

The two were having fun at the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans when the most romantic city in the world took a hand in things.

Do you think that Alison Brie and Dave Franco will be more public about their relationship now that they are married?

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images]