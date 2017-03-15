Jana Duggar Talks Courting News On Family Blog And ‘Jill & Jessa Counting On’

Jana Duggar has celebrated her 27th birthday this year, but she has not been on the news for courting yet. However, it seems like her family is eager to get her as much exposure as possible, both on the Duggar family blog and their TLC show Jill & Jessa: Counting On. This also meant that Jana got to be the first one to congratulate her younger brother Joseph for starting a new courtship.

Usually, it’s Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the couple famous for their 19 kids, that makes the announcement and offer the first congratulations. This time, however, it was Michelle and Jana Duggar, who took charge on the family blog to extend the family’s welcome to Joseph’s new girlfriend, Kendra.

“Jo and Kendra, we are so excited for you guys,” Michelle said on the video.

“We are thrilled you have entered a courtship. And Kendra, we love you. You are such a sweet girl. We look forward to the future as to whatever the Lord has in store!”

“Congratulations, y’all,” Jill & Jessa: Counting On star chimed in. “So excited for you.”

With her younger sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger getting married in the last two years and Joy-Anna and Joseph in courtship, which may lead to marriage, it has been a disappointing and lonely time for 27-year-old Jana. So far, she has maintained her belief that God will find her “the one” and that she is not planning on settling just so she can walk down the aisle.

“I’m not just out to get married to the first one that comes along,” she said on a video on Entertainment Weekly.

Now in her late twenties, Jana Duggar must be feeling the empty nest as her younger siblings make news with courting. In fact, much of Duggar family’s news is filled with weddings, arrival of babies and courtships, all of which Jill & Jessa: Counting On star just plays a supporting role.

In fact, the 27-year-old Duggar has been known on the family Facebook page for being the main caretaker. She is often seen fixing faucets, decorating the house for the rest of her family to enjoy, chaperoning her younger siblings’ birthday parties, and baking goodies for the hungry mouths.

To show gratitude, her mother Michelle treats her eldest unmarried daughter to pedicures and lunches, which she regularly documents on social media.

With her duties around the house, Jana feels the pressure of getting married and having her own family, but she refuses to cave under that.

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one,” she revealed, according to Radar Online.

“It can be tempting, like, ‘Oh, I really want to be married,’ because in those moments, your siblings that are married and have little ones are going on dates and doing their thing. It’s like this weird in-between stage. I’m not a younger one, but I’m not an older, married one with kids.”

As a matter of fact, Jana may not be courting, not because no one has asked her to, but because she is extremely selective.

“Jana didn’t name her suitors, but she has been attached to several men,” reports Yahoo! Sports.

“Not only was she infamously linked to former NFL star Tim Tebow in 2014 (a claim her cousin vehemently denied on her behalf), she was also said to have once had a failed romance with a fellow reality star. In 2015 it was reported that Jana turned down advances from family friend and now-married ‘Bringing Up Bates’ star Zach Bates after having ‘secret chaperoned dates.'”

But now with her 22-year-old brother courting, she may be wondering when it will be her turn.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]