Josh Duggar Scandal: Women Says She Revealed Josh’s Past To Protest Family

Josh Duggar and his family have been through a lot over the years. The word came out about Josh Duggar’s sex scandal, and nobody even knew how it happened. Now a woman is speaking out and sharing that she is actually the one who was the whistle blower on this situation and she isn’t ashamed of her part in it at all. Raw Story shared the details about what the woman says she did to the Duggar family and her reason behind it. She wanted to get back at the Duggars and sharing this story with the world was her way to do it.

‘I’m not at all sorry’: Woman admits blowing whistle on Josh Duggar to protest family’s anti-LGBT work https://t.co/p5FyTldzfd pic.twitter.com/8PrQs7WrPL — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 13, 2017

The woman is saying the reason that she came out about Josh Duggar’s past was because she wanted to punish the Duggars for their anti-LGBT activism. Sherri Townsend came forward on Facebook recently saying she was the one who spoke out. She decided to come forward after watching a 20/20 documentary on gay conversion therapy. Sherri went to Facebook and shared about being the one who called out Josh Duggar and his family. There is no proof so far it was her. Here is what she had to say, though.

“I’m going confess/admit to y’all something that I did a couple of years ago that not very many people know was me. I told a reporter from InTouch magazine about Josh Duggar’s molestation/ pedophilia of his sisters and others, which broke the story and ultimately caused his resignation as the head of the Family Research Council and got his family’s hypocrisy filled show cancelled. Yep, that was me and I’m not at all sorry that I did it.”

Sherri says that she wanted to take the Duggar family down and it worked. The Duggar show 19 Kids and Counting was canceled after this news came out. When the story first came out, Tandra Barnfield from Arkansas shared some details about the story as well. She didn’t feel like it was a secret in their area, but the rest of the world didn’t know about it. She shared that it wasn’t very hard to find out the information.

Duggar Family Shares Rare Photo Of Josh Duggar And Family For 29TH Birthday, But Something’s Off https://t.co/XSEMuTLkvi — Front Cover (@frontcovercom) March 3, 2017

Josh Duggar’s life has fallen apart after this news came out. They lost their show, Josh went to sex rehab, and he has to stay off their new show Counting On totally. Things have changed for him a lot over the past few years. Josh is going back out in public some now, but at first, he wouldn’t even do that at all.

As The Hollywood Gossip shared, Josh Duggar is still listed on the family’s page. They don’t allow him on the show, but they do have to act like he exists. It is a bit odd, though. It shows that Josh works at Family Research Council, which he hasn’t worked at in about two years. Also under future plans, it simply has a question mark. Everyone would love to hear what Josh is up to next, but they just aren’t saying anything about him at all lately.

