Kyle Richards Dishes On The Upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season 7 Reunion

Kyle Richards and her co-stars filmed the Season 7 reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month and during a new interview, Richards opened up about the dramatic taping.

While reunion tapings have long been the most dramatic tapings of the season, Kyle Richards claims the Season 7 reunion was even more tense than she anticipated.

“This was the worst torture,” Kyle Richards said during an interview with E! News on March 13. “This reunion was—I mean, they’re never fun. The worst day of the year, honestly. The night before I have to do yoga, meditate and get a massage just to prepare mentally and try to get eight hours sleep just so I can be on my game. But this one was not only emotional—you know, people crying or screaming or whatever—it was also bizarre. I mean, there was moments that were so bizarre that I was like, ‘I don’t even know.’ Very strange.”

“I think people will not be disappointed,” she added.

“There was screaming, there was crying, there was a walk-off. It was so intense at times,” Kyle Richards previously told Us Weekly magazine.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump continue to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the only two remaining wives of the show. Meanwhile, they were joined by guest stars Kim Richards, who has been featured on the show since Season 1 but recently took on a lesser role, and Eden Sassoon, and returning wives Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson and Erika Girardi. New cast member Dorit Kemsley was also seen on Season 7.

As Kyle Richards’ sister, Kim, continues to film with the ladies, her sobriety has remained at the forefront of the show’s storylines. As fans will recall, Kim suffered an alcohol relapse in 2015 ahead of the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and went to rehab a couple of times. Then, when Season 6 began filming, she left her full-time role on the reality show and began appearing part-time.

Because of Kim’s ongoing sobriety issues and closeness to Brandi Glanville, who has frequently spoken badly about her sister, Kim’s relationship with Kyle Richards was strained for several years. Now, however, with Kim sober and spending less time with Glanville, she and her sister appear to be getting along much better. That said, Kyle Richards noted to E! News that Richards was definitely not happy while filming the Season 7 reunion.

Following the dramatic taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards touched base with her longtime co-star and friend, Lisa Vanderpump, and treated herself to a very pricey gift after enduring the draining event.

“I did take myself shopping the next day,” Kyle Richards explained to The Daily Dish on March 13. “Lisa Vanderpump called me up and said, ‘You know what you? We deserve something!’ I don’t really like to talk about buying stuff. Nothing like specific… Well, you know, it was a gift for myself for the season. I bought myself an Hermes bag, a Birkin bag.”

Kyle Richards has not yet spoken out about her potential return to the series for Season 8, but when it comes to the show moving on without her, there doesn’t seem to be much of a possibility of any such thing taking place.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7, which airs tonight and every Tuesday night on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]