WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe And Kevin Owens Showcase Triple H Heel Faction On ‘Raw’?

WWE rumors are rife during WrestleMania season, but did Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, give us our first glimpse into the rumored Triple H heel stable? Fight fans will know that WrestleMania 33 is less than three-weeks away, and whilst the lineup is firming up, there is still some room for change. At this time of year, you can be sure that the WWE network will use every opportunity, to give clues to the WrestleMania story. Last night’s Monday Night Raw was no exception, as Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens gave us an insight into plans for WrestleMania 33 and beyond.

The official WWE website reports that Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens by way of disqualification. As was previously reported in the Inquisitr, Zayn has recently had a push by the WWE, arguably as a result of Seth Rollins injury. Jericho has also recently executed a face turn, after a fallout with his former BFF, and last night’s opponent Kevin Owens.

What was interesting on last night’s Raw, was to see Samoa Joe and Owens double-team the injured Sami Zayn. When Jericho came to help Zayn he too was attacked. Samoa Joe held Jericho, allowing Owens to batter his defenseless former sidekick. Owens and Samoa Joe were disqualified, and thereby established as the new “bad-boy” tag team.

We have, of course seen this coming. Samoa Joe announced his arrival on the main roster by attacking Seth Rollins from the crowd, allegedly injuring Rollins in the process. The fact that Rollins was on his way to confront Triple H is not insignificant. Rumors have been circulating for weeks, that Triple H is forming a new heel stable, and on Monday Night Raw we got our first glimpse of it.

Triple H WWE Heel Stable With Kevin Owens And Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe’s entry onto the main WWE roster immediately set him up as a heel. Owens heel turn came around Valentine’s Day, when he turned on Jericho during the WWE’s “Festival of Friendship.” Okay, it was a pretty obvious move, but it was great entertainment. What has been less obvious, at least until last night’s Monday Night Raw, was where Triple H fitted into the picture.

As reported by the Philly Enquirer, last night’s Raw may have confirmed the formation of Triple H’s heel stable. They claim that Triple H actually provided the best entertainment in the entire show.

Firstly, we saw Triple H enter the ring to defend his wife, Stephanie McMahon, from a verbal onslaught at the hands of Mick Foley. Triple H gave a clue to his heel credentials when he threatened Foley and his entire family. That was just the beginning, as Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to attack Triple H.

Rollins hobbled to the ring on crutches, but threw them down before he attacked his former mentor. The puzzling thing is that Rollins was wearing a knee brace, presumably to support the knee that he reportedly injured when he was attacked by Samoa Joe. Rollins certainly didn’t look like a man with a cruciate ligament injury as he set about Triple H. As you can see in the image below, Rollins even managed to land a back kick on Triple H, using his “injured” leg.

Perhaps obviously, there had been rumors that Rollins injury was fake, and that it all added up to hype for WrestleMania 33. The segment ended when Triple H grabbed Rollins crutch and set about his injured knee with it. When Rollins was finally able to stand, Triple H attacked the knee again, this time leaving Rollins in agony on the canvas.

Of course, the hype today claims that Triple H has caused Rollins a serious injury. Rollins appearance last night suggests that the original injury was indeed fake. There is simply no way that the WWE network would use a man with a serious injury in a segment like this. No doubt there will be lots of speculation as to whether Rollins new injury is real. I think the WWE universe will agree that Rollins will be in the ring at WrestleMania 33 to take on Triple H.

It must be said that Triple H’s attack on Rollins was not well received by those in the arena. Triple H was roundly booed by the fans, arguably confirming his heel status. It seems like a new heel faction has been established, and it consists of Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Monday Night Raw could be about to get a whole lot more interesting.

{Featured Image by WWE]