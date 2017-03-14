Christina El Moussa ‘In A Good Place’ With Ex Tarek, Flip Or Flop Host Says

Christina El Moussa says she and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are “in a good place” as their ugly divorce unfolds, as the two continue to work on new episodes of Flip Or Flop and continue to co-parent their two children.

E! Online reporter Carissa Culiner caught up with Christina at the All-Star Chef Classic at L.A. Live – a “four-day culinary experience showcasing some of the world’s best chefs.” There, with 6-year-old daughter Taylor in tow, Christina opened up a little bit about being a single mom these days.

“The kids are great. My son is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives. Taylor is amazing. She’s feisty and funny. She’s a very sweet, loving girl.”

‘Flip or Flop’ Divorce: Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Daughter Taylor Diagnosed With Severe Food Allergies https://t.co/MTpO2LGH2L pic.twitter.com/gstH5uqHSP — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) January 31, 2017

By now you are no doubt aware that the stars of the HGTV series Flip or Flop have filed for divorce. The couple quietly filed for divorce from each other in early 2016, after allegations that Christina had the cops called on her husband as he was leaving the family home with guns. Further reports would reveal that Tarek was allegedly upset at Christina carrying on a relationship with pool contractor Gary Anderson.

Tarek El Moussa was hurt by ex Christina dating Gary Anderson: Tarek El Moussa is remodeling his life. https://t.co/J7gPoZ6L9v pic.twitter.com/WUrPwrlxG9 — NewYork (@NewYorkLoving) March 2, 2017

Those days are gone, and the couple are looking to the future.

As Page Six reports, the couple are trying to make life as normal as possible for their children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months. As of this writing, Tarek and Christina have an informal custody agreement that divides up the kids between the two homes “about 50/50.”

“[We’ll] probably always spend the holidays together. We’re getting through this by staying great friends and being the best parents possible. Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.'”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple are getting along outside of their co-parenting relationship as well.

“We’re actually getting along really, really well right now… letting go of past resentment, living in the future and remembering that kids are the priority.”

These days, Gary Anderson is out of the picture – rumor has it the pool contractor learned of his split from Christina by reading about it in a tabloid magazine – and Christina doesn’t appear likely to start dating again any time soon.

“Honestly a relationship is the farthest thing from my mind right now. It’s not even on my radar.”

Meanwhile, production continues on Flip Or Flop, and as the old saying goes: The show must go on. The two continue to work in front of the cameras together, as a team, despite the fact that they’ll soon no longer be doing so as a married couple.

“Filming is amazing. We’ve had the same crew for a couple years on Flip or Flop, and we’re all best friends. We all have the best time together filming.”

In fact, Christina and Tarek’s divorce does not seem to have in any way damaged the Flip or Flop brand: HGTV is doubling down on the franchise, hiring new hosts in new cities to carry on the tradition of buying distressed properties and flipping them for profit. Christina says it had been in the works for some time.

“We were approached about a year ago that they were going to explore doing Flip or Flop in some other states, and we gave it our blessing. Honestly, it’s just cool that the show did so well that now they’re franchising it out. We couldn’t be happier for HGTV.”

New episodes of Flip Or Flop, starring Christina and Tarek El Moussa, air Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on HGTV.

[Featured Image by AP/RW/MediaPunch/IPX]