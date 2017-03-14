‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Shocks Deimos With Revealing Confession

Days of Our Lives spoilers are here and it seems as though fans of Deimos and Nicole may want to hide their eyes, because this latest confession may be the final nail in the coffin for this couple.

Like many Days of Our Lives couples, these two had a huge history within their arcs, but now it’s said that it’s finally coming to an end. In the past, the Inquisitr more than hinted that Nicole wanted to distance herself from Deimos for good, but there was still a question if whether she would let him help her in securing a safe spot for herself and her baby Holly.

As the Inquisitr reported, Nicole had kidnapped her biological child from Chloe, and since the custody war started between the two women, she has been chilly towards Deimos, even though he hasn’t given up on rekindling their romance.

Previous Days of Our Lives spoilers said that Nicole actually takes Brady’s suggestion. Brady tracked her down while she was on the run with Holly and actually took a page out of Deimos’ book, with hatching a plan to sneak her into Canada so she could raise her baby in peace without the judicial system intervening. As Days of Our Lives fans know, the courts ruled that it’s in Holly’s best interest to stay with Chloe, even if they don’t share the same DNA.

Of course, Brady was worried about how she would react to the news, and as it turned out, he was right in suspecting something was up when she skipped their dinner plans. While he had plans to console her and urge her to stay around for her appeal, Brady sprung into action as soon as he found her. Once he confronted her, he came up with a new alternative plan that just so happens to be incredibly illegal.

While we don’t know what’s going through Nicole’s head, as she seems reckless, Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that she will make it clear to Deimos that she wants nothing to do with him. As stated, she tried to keep her distance as she was worried about what his presence would mean for Holly’s welfare and for the court case.

Spoilers state that things will get heated when Deimos finally confronts Nicole about taking Brady’s advice instead of reaching out so he could help her. While he argues that he knows what’s best for her, Nicole will disagree and defend Brady’s important role in her life. It’s said she feels that Brady supports her and most importantly, understands what she wants and needs out of life.

This is, of course, a low blow for Deimos but he won’t give up. He decides to try and reminisce about his love for her. That said, Nicole is not buying it in the least bit and shuts Deimos down after every hopeful proclamation.

Days of Our Lives spoilers insist that the biggest burn for Deimos is not Nicole’s denial of their love, but her choosing Brady over him. Although Days of Our Lives fans might have seen this development coming for some time, Deimos seems to be shocked by such a betrayal.

On the other side of things is Brady’s piece in the puzzle. In a previous spoilers post, the Inquisitr hinted that Days of Our Lives fans should expect him to reach out to Victor for some help. Well, it doesn’t look like it’s actually working as new spoilers state that he lashes out at him for his decision to sneak Nicole out of the country. He thinks that his grandson is trapped in Nicole’s web of love and that he will have to pay for it eventually. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise to Days of Our Lives viewers, as we all know that Brady loves stepping up to the plate and helping people out of sticky situations, but has he gone too far this time?

