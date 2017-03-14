‘Bachelor’ 2017: Vanessa Grimaldi Ring Custom Made, Worth $100K [Photos]

The Bachelor 2017 ended on a high note when Nick Viall presented Vanessa Grimaldi with a stunning ring in Finland. The less-traditional engagement set-up, which took place indoors rather than on a beach in an exotic location, didn’t seem to matter because the love between Vanessa and Nick was electric.

In that moment, fans of The Bachelor were able to see the strong connection between these two people — and no one could take their eyes off of that stunning Neil Lane ring!

Now that The Bachelor 2017 finale has aired, several outlets have posted about Vanessa Grimaldi’s ring, which is one of the most expensive rings created by Neil Lane for The Bachelor. According to E! News, the round center diamond is four carats and is surrounded by a pavé border. The platinum sparkler has diamonds all over the band as well. The estimated cost of the stunning bauble is between $92,000 and $100,000! Vanessa is one lucky lady!

“It’s a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It’s got an old-soul–it’s classic and elegant. He chose it because that’s what he thinks of her,” said a source.

Bachelor Finale: See the Dazzling 3.75-Carat Ring The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Gave Vanessa Grimaldi https://t.co/23jsObxYFi #celebrity #goss… — Celeb News Fast 24/7 (@CelebNewsFast) March 14, 2017

The Bachelor 2017 changed Nick Viall’s life — and his luck. After being the runner-up on not one, but two seasons of The Bachelorette (Andi Dorfman chose Josh Murray over Nick and Kaitlyn Bristowe chose Shawn Booth), Nick finally got his happily ever after.

Although it was certainly different for Nick to be in the “driver’s seat,” he seems to be really happy with the way that things turned out.

“While I certainly had my fears [of being the Bachelor], I still followed my heart and put myself at risk. I’m glad I did…I was fighting my feelings for Vanessa for such a long time because there were other women involved. However, once I was able and free to make my choice, I felt like my heart knew for a while,” Nick Viall told People Magazine in an exclusive interview that was posted after Monday night’s Bachelor finale.

A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

The Bachelor 2017 was highly anticipated as a lot of people wanted to see Nick Viall finally come out on top on one of these shows. Although he was somewhat of a reality television serial-dater, many hoped that Nick would finally find the love that he wanted.

As for Vanessa Grimaldi, she didn’t have the easiest time dealing with her man dating (and making out with) other women, but she said that she was able to get through it and is handling that aspect of her relationship a lot better. She and Nick recently did a photoshoot for People Magazine where their love was front and center — and Vanessa’s gorgeous ring was put on full display. She is proudly engaged to Nick and, despite what the public might think, the two seem really dedicated to making this relationship work.

While there have been several reports about Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship and how they’re showing all kinds of signs that things aren’t going well, fans think that these two are just taking it slow and really getting to know each other in a real-life scenario. Now that they are able to go public with their relationship, things will get a little easier.

Do you think that Nick and Vanessa will last? Do you like Vanessa Grimaldi’s ring? Did Nick do a good job designing it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Terhi Tuovinen/ABC]