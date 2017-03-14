Tamar Braxton Dishes On 'The Real' Beef & Drama With Adrienne Bailon [Video]

Tamar Braxton got seriously candid about her beef with her former The Real co-hosts during her most recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams wasted no time in asking Tamar about her months-long beef with her former The Real co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Tamera Morwy-Housley and Jeannie Mai on the March 14 episode of the talk show, where Braxton got seriously candid when revealing where stands with the ladies today after months of feud drama.

Tamar, who appeared on the show alongside husband Vince Herbert, was asked in the interview about her beef with her former co-stars after Braxton threw a whole lot of shade at her former friends on social media over the past few months, where she admitted that she hasn’t seen or spoken to her former co-hosts, despite the group growing close during her two seasons on The Real.

After Braxton revealed that’s he recently ran into Tamera’s twin sister Tia Mowry recently, Williams asked the Braxton Family Values star, “What do you say when you see Adrienne [Bailon]?”

Tamar is a lot better than me but this still make me laugh @LookAtDustin pic.twitter.com/g5IqLbIcNX — Pecan Pie Bae (@Nicoley410) March 14, 2017

Tamar then hit back, “I don’t see Adrienne,” despite the two being famously close friends prior to her firing last year, before Braxton seemingly confirmed she’s over their beef by telling Williams, “God is good, Hallelujah,” while also claiming that she’d be cordial to Loni Love, despite their nasty feud that boiled over last year.

“The only person I’m beefing with is the devil,” Tamar then added.

But while Braxton claimed to Wendy that her beef with the ladies is now behind her, fans were still quick to accuse the reality star of being just a little shady when it comes to her comments about her former show during her interview with Williams.

“[Tamar] is salty,” one Twitter user hit back following Braxton’s remarks on The Wendy Williams Show. “It’s so obvious about [The Real].”

“There aren’t enough trees in Miami for the shade Tamar threw at the ladies of The Real,” @MrCalv added of Tamar and Wendy’s conversation, while @owldara112 wrote in response to Braxton’s appearance on Wendy, “So Tamar walked away with zero friends from The Real? lol girl. Like you don’t even speak to Tamera or Adrienne? Who you claimed were bffs.”

Tamar Braxton threw a whole lot of shade at The Real and her former co-hosts last year before he big feud confessions on The Wendy Williams Show, most recently calling them liars on Instagram in later December while hinting that Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie may have been aware that she was being fired, despite their constant denials.

Tamar appeared to throw some major shade at The Real ladies amid their months long beef, commenting on an Instagram post The Shade Room which asked, “name one lie you fell for this year.”

“Hell I have so many,” Tamar commented on the post, writing that lies she heard last year included comments from her former The Real friends including, “I didn’t know anything,” It doesn’t matter, we’ll always be friends,” “We tried to reach out to her but she won’t call us back,” and “I just got word that she doesn’t want us to talk about her.”

Tamar’s comments came after she appeared to throw even more shade at her former show during an appearance on The T.D. Jakes Show late last year, seemingly laughing at reports The Real’s ratings had dropped following her departure and claiming that God removed her from the show to “protect” her.

“I believe He removed me from that situation to protect me from them,” Tamar said at the time, before Braxton then admitted that it’s pretty unlikely she’ll ever go back to The Real to sit alongside Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie and Tamera when asked if she would be willing to return to her co-hosting chair if she were asked.

“I would have to really pray about it and think about it, because I would have to pay attention to why God removed me from that situation,” Braxton admitted.

Tamar’s remarks came shortly after Braxton first confirmed in June that she, Jeannie, Adrienne, Loni, and Tamera were no longer on friendly terms after she was fired from The Real.

Braxton launched a pretty scathing attack on her former friends on social media, first calling the ladies “phony b*****s” on Instagram before then confirming that she was no longer friends with Tamera or Adrienne by accusing them of attending her son’s birthday party to “save their a**es” amid the fallout that followed her firing.

What do you think of Tamar Braxton’s latest confession about her beef with the ladies of The Real?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]