Milo Ventimiglia: ‘This Is Us’ Finale Is Beyond Jack And Rebecca

Tonight will mark the finale of This Is Us Season 1 and Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore have three words for us: heartbreak, pain and grief.

To say that the finale episode of This Is Us is heartbreaking is nothing new for us. The popular series from NBC has its own trademark of giving its viewers gut-wrenching drama that will tug at your heartstrings. The last episode already left us in tears. Even the mailman made us cry. So how much more is the finale going to be heartbreaking for This Is Us?

During the last episode, “What Now?” left us all hanging on our seats thinking about Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack’s death. This Is Us made the waiting and speculating even harder with us seeing a not-so sober Jack hop in his car to go to Rebecca, who is two hours away doing her gig, to try and save his marriage following his daughter’s advice.

Hopefully, the last episode will tell us how Jack’s death came to be this season. Is his attempt to save his marriage, will it be Jack’s last car ride in This Is Us? The guessing will never end for fans. Milo Ventimiglia, the star who we all know and refer to as Jack, is staying mum on whether he’ll end up in the morgue or not. We can hope with this statement, though.

Ventimiglia hinted:

“People want to know what happens with Jack. This may be the time when they find out.”

This being the finale episode, “Moonshadow” and that’s not the only thing that Ventimiglia hinted when asked about Jack’s death. His poor decision to drink and drive is one thing. It’s another thing to be told that the drink he had minutes before driving would work like a truth serum and even a relaxer to give him courage to get his wife back. Jack is Jack and we hung on to his words of how heartbreaking it would be to see him die on the series – if we will.

“It’s almost like that drink is a bit of a truth serum and a relaxer to the way that he thinks, ‘I’m going to go get my wife back.’ And it’s a poor decision on his part that may lead to his death.”

Ventimiglia did describe with Entertainment Weekly how the finale of This Is Us will ultimately feel to viewers.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking, but it has the Fogelman wink and a smile that will keep you thinking about what just happened. That’s been always the best part about – you can call them cliffhangers — with our show.”

Milo also suggested that something would happen to Toby that would leave viewers waiting and asking for more. It will also leave This Is Us fans a little bit more reflective of the show. Something that Ventimiglia is confident that will not diminish the show’s capacity in any way.

Those are the faces of two people who know what happens next Tuesday. #ThisIsUs ???? @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/qBkunDC0NS — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) March 9, 2017

Mandy Moore who plays Rebecca, wife of Ventimiglia’s character Jack, also said that the This Is Us Finale will leave fans in pain and tears. Her exact words?

“Pain, grief”

Despite that, hopeful is how Moore would describe viewers and their feelings after watching the final episode of This Is Us Season 1, she told E!.

“I think the show is ultimately hopeful, and I feel like it leaves on that note as well, in the finale.”

While fans look forward to the finale of This Is Us as the key to learn about Jack’s death, “Moonshadow” will focus more on how Jack and Rebecca met and way beyond.

“It’s an episode that goes beyond the Jack and Rebecca that we know.”

The finale episode of This Is Us will jump back in time, specified as the year 1972, showing Jack having returned from Vietnam. During the finale episode for Season 1, we will see Jack struggling to make a living and living back home. He wasn’t one of those who came back troubled with all the bad things they saw and experienced. Jack appears unaffected, but there’s a lot more to the surface that fans will not know until later. Ventimiglia also explains that the last episode of This Is Us will explain why his character has a rough relationship with his father.

“Even though it may appear that Jack was unscathed by it, I think there’s a deeper understanding to what Jack experienced that we may only see the surface of it and not know what lies beneath. He comes home from a war and ultimately, quietly, there’s a bit of a war at home. “

At the same time, Rebecca is shown to be pursuing her music career. She’s also pressured to settle down now that all of her girlfriends are already married. However, Rebecca has her priorities set on music unlike her friends who were set on finding the right guy to marry.

Finale spoilers? Ventimiglia is generous about hints. According to Milo, two scenes will be shown in the later part of the finale of This Is Us that will have fans talking with its conflict with one another. As he puts it, the scenes will “change the game of what the show is” and will be “impactful moments” even if both scenes are the complete opposite of one another.

So what do you think of Milo Ventimiglia’s take on the season finale of This Is Us? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by NBC/Facebook]