Will Angelina Jolie ‘Cover Up’ Brad Pitt Tattoo? Billy Bob Thornton Suggests It

According to new reports, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt received matching tattoos just months before it was announced that they had split. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jolie and Pitt reportedly made a trip to Thailand in 2016 where they were “inked” by ex-Monk Ajan noo Kanpai, a world famous tattoo artist.

The twin tattoos were meant to symbolize a “binding” relationship between Jolie and Pitt as husband and wife. Jolie’s tattoo covers a large portion of her back, and Pitt allegedly decided to have the tattoo done on his stomach.

Though tattoo removal has become more of a possibility nowadays, the saying still goes, “tattoos are forever.” Now that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are no longer together, some have wondered what they will do about their “binding” ink.

It appears that Billy Bob Thornton, who was married to Jolie from 2000-2003, has some ideas for his ex. Jolie once had a “Billy Bob” tattoo one her left shoulder, which she later removed and altered. According to Us Weekly, Jolie now has the GPS coordinates of the birthplaces of all six of her children tattooed over where Billy Bob’s name once was.

TMZ caught up with 61-year-old Thornton and asked him about the recently surfaced photo of his ex-wife’s large back tattoo. When Thorton was asked if he thinks that Jolie should stop getting “tattoos for relationships,” the Bad Santa 2 actor smiled and replied, “You can always cover them up.”

Obviously, Jolie’s large back tattoo will be a little bit more difficult to “cover up” than the smaller one of Billy Bob’s name, so Thornton was also asked about whether or not his idea might be even possible. He appeared to be at least half-joking about the matter, at one point suggesting that Jolie could cover it up using “flesh color” or create her own flag.

When asked if he thought it was a bad idea for couples to get relationship tattoos, Thornton responded by saying that he’s probably not the right person to ask.

It has now been six-months since the split between Jolie and Pitt was first reported, and the two are currently in the middle of a custody battle over their children, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

In the time since their split, Brad Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations and he has also faced allegations of drug and alcohol problems. In February, in an interview with BBC, Jolie spoke publicly about their split for the first time.

“Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children.We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Many have also speculated about what might be next for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and rumors have connected Jolie to Jared Leto and Pitt to Kate Hudson. It has also been reported that Pitt has been in communication with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Aniston has been married to Justin Theroux since 2015.

