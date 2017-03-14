Janet Jackson: Philly Woman Says She’s Daughter Of James DeBarge & Queen Of Pop

A Philadelphia woman claims she’s the secret daughter of Janet Jackson and James DeBarge. In an exclusive interview, Tiffany Whyte, 31, told Radar Online that DNA evidence proves she’s Janet Jackson’s secret love child. Janet Jackson was married to singer James DeBarge for a very short time in the 1980s, and rumors have swirled for a while that the couple has a secret daughter.

The Inquisitr previously reported that DeBarge himself claimed that he had a love child with the “Queen of Pop,” Janet Jackson. According to DeBarge, 53, he and Jackson had a secret daughter, confessing only after his now 27-year-old daughter, Kristinia Jamie, questioned him about the rumors. DeBarge revealed in a Growing Up Hip Hop video clip that he was tired of keeping the secret.

“And I thought it was wise for me to speak out now because it needs to be addressed.”

DeBarge went on to say that he didn’t know there was a baby and wanted to believe the rumors weren’t true. But, according to an article on AskKissy, DeBarge’s mother, Etterlene DeBarge, 81, suspected that Janet Jackson might have been pregnant, saying that Jackson was “getting fat” before disappearing for a while. Late last month, the story of a possible secret love child between James DeBarge and Janet Jackson went viral after Etterlene did an interview on Inside Edition.

Janet Jackson's Ex-Mother In Law Claims She Found Singer's Secret Daughter ………. https://t.co/9Wl0Z8RR6q — DcSlumdog (@DcSlumdog) March 3, 2017

“The stories won’t let up. Did she give birth 31 years ago to a baby girl?”

According to Etterlene, Janet Jackson just laughed off suspicions that she may have been pregnant in 1984, but never denied it. Etterlene was so sure that her musician son fathered a child with Jackson that she allegedly had a DNA test run on a 31-year-old woman from Philadelphia who claimed that she was that “secret love child.” The woman from Philly, Tiffany Whyte, recently told Radar Online in a video interview that she is the daughter of Janet Jackson and James DeBarge after the DNA test allegedly came back as a 97 percent match.

“The DNA test results showed the probability of relatedness if 96.7 percent.”

Whyte goes on to say that Janet Jackson has denied her all these years, and now she just wants people “to know the truth.” Just last year, as Jackson was waiting on the birth of her first son, Eissa Al Mana (now 2-months-old), with current husband, Wissam Al Mana, Whyte confronted Jackson via Facebook, more than once. In April 2016, Tiffany Whyte asked Janet Jackson why she was so happy about “this baby,” when she kept her first child a secret and denied her in 1985.

“I wish Janet Jackson would just tell the truth I mean how long is she gonna wait or drag this thing out im but to bust it all out real talk and I don’t care anymore she taking to long!”

Janet Jackson’s marriage to James DeBarge only lasted about a year, from the time they eloped in 1984 until an annulment in 1985. Fans of Janet Janet and critics of the whole secret love child rumor say that Tiffany Whyte has no resemblance to Jackson or DeBarge and that she looks “way too old” to be their daughter.

James Debarge's daughter has called Janet Jackson out! She wants the truth about the secret daughter [VIDEO] https://t.co/5BE9rKxavX pic.twitter.com/QFa37OZTVE — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) January 7, 2017

James DeBarge’s older sister, Bunny, 61, also tried to squash the secret baby rumors for good, according to the St. Louis American. In a written statement, Bunny said that she was embarrassed by her mother’s Inside Edition interview and that the entire DeBarge family wished Janet Jackson and her new baby “many blessings and much love.” However, Bunny did go on to say that there was a pregnancy that was terminated, but “no baby was born out of the couple’s brief nuptials.”

Tiffany Whyte says she’s not trying to “get famous off of this,” adding that she only wants her mother and her father.

“I want to know the truth. I want to know her,” Whyte said, referring to Janet Jackson — the woman Whyte says “is for sure” her mother.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]