Is Lala Kent Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’? Find Out About Her Season 6 Plan

Lala Kent appeared on last night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules after returning to Los Angeles from her hometown in Utah.

Following numerous rumors regarding her love life, including her alleged relationship with a married man, Lala Kent chose to walk away from her job as a hostess at SUR Restaurant and reunite with her family. Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump, a co-owner of the restaurant, was forced to find someone to fill her shoes.

“When I stepped away I turned off my phone. I wasn’t looking at emails. I was volunteering my time a the Humane Society of Utah literally every single day,” Lala Kent explained to The Daily Dish on March 13. “That’s kind of really all I did. It was a finding of myself when I was away and it was much needed. By the time I came back and you see me this episode, I just felt kind of like a different person. I felt like I purged all the negative energy.”

During an early episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent was seen targeting her co-stars, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, for their reported weight gain. Meanwhile, they claimed she was dating a married man and suggested her white Range Rover was purchased by her alleged sugar daddy.

While Lala Kent immediately denied that her boyfriend, who she has chosen to keep secret, was married, the rumors continued to swirl and ultimately, she chose to quit the show.

“It was amazing ’cause I finally felt safe and I was with people that I could trust and that I could say things that I wasn’t worried it was going to come out on camera later,” she continued of her trip home. “I feel like there’s certain things that people don’t need to know and that’s with anybody’s life. So it was nice to have my privacy for just a minute.”

Although Lala Kent was glad to visit home, she ultimately returned to Los Angeles and to SUR Restaurant, where she was forced to face her boss and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump. While Vanderpump had always been kind to Lala Kent, she wasn’t happy to see her disappear amid filming and felt she was unreliable as a person.

Lala Kent no longer works at SUR Restaurant, but when it comes to a possible future appearance on Vanderpump Rules, she may turn up at the West Hollywood hotspot.

“I would. I’d help a sistah out,” Lala Kent said when asked if she’d rejoin the staff at SUR Restaurant. “Not full time — a shift here or there. I would do that.”

Lala Kent first announced her exit from the Bravo reality show at the end of last year.

“My reasoning for leaving was I felt like it was too much of a negative impact on my day-to-day life,” Lala Kent told E! News in a statement. “There was not enough good to outweigh the bad. I’ve also worked so hard on my talent as far as singing and acting goes, and no one has really recognized that. It’s just been a bunch of s–t-slinging. I just don’t care to be part of anything like that.”

While Lala Kent doesn’t have any plans to appear in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, but she will be seen briefly during the upcoming Season 5 reunion special.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]