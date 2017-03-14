Samsung Note 8 Release Date And Specs: 5 Things It Cannot Afford To Lose

The Galaxy Note 8 is arguably Samsung’s most compelling phone for 2017. While the Galaxy S8 currently dominates the headlines, the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 remains as one of the most interesting devices that Samsung is set to release this year. Official details about the Galaxy Note 8 are rather few, as only rumors and a few leaks are available. Despite the lack of official information from Samsung, however, the interest in the upcoming flagship phablet remains sky-high.

Considering that the Galaxy Note 8 would most likely be released around August 2017, it is pertinent for Samsung to ensure that the upcoming device would be extremely competitive. After all, the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, Apple’s 10th-anniversary iteration of its most successful device as of date, is rumored for a September release. Thus, Samsung has no choice but to make sure that its latest entry into its esteemed flagship phablet line would be a device that could wow consumers and blow away the competition. With this in mind, here are five things that the Galaxy Note 8 must definitely have.

Daunting Specs

The Galaxy Note series has made a name for itself by being Samsung’s most powerful mobile devices. Though the South Korean tech giant’s S-series phones are formidable on their own, the Note brand has always held the crown in terms of raw power and features. With the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung must ensure that the device would pack daunting specifications. Considering the rumors about the smartphone, however, there is a good chance that Samsung might do justice to the brand, as speculations are high that the upcoming flagship phablet would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of entry-level storage, according to a TrustedReviews report. This combination of specs would place the Note 8 above the Galaxy S8 in terms of raw power, and it might very well attract customers to the phablet line.

Dual Cameras

The world of mobile photography has embraced the concept of dual-camera systems for more than a year now. While Galaxy Note devices have always boasted powerful imaging capabilities, among the most prominent complaints of users regarding the ill-fated Note 7 was the device’s single-sensor camera. With this in mind, it would be pertinent for Samsung to ensure that the Galaxy Note 8 features a dual-camera setup, which would most definitely enhance the device’s imaging capabilities. The leaders in mobile photography, such as the iPhone 7 Plus, utilize a dual sensor, after all.

Ridiculous Safety Features

The Galaxy Note 7 met its untimely demise due to its poor safety features, which was a tragedy on its own since the flagship phablet was such an excellent device. With this in mind, Samsung must make it a point to ensure that one of the Galaxy Note 8’s primary selling points is its safety features. Doing so proves that the South Korean tech giant is taking the safety of its customers very seriously. Apart from this, it would also show the tech firm’s dedication to ensuring that it does not make the same mistake twice.

4K Screen

One thing that the Galaxy Note 8 could definitely excel in is mobile VR, which is one of the most notable trends in smartphones today. A ValueWalk report stated that speculations point to the Galaxy Note 8 having a 4K display, which would make the device no less than perfect for users who are viewing VR content. Thus, Samsung could easily make a killing by ensuring that the Galaxy Note 8 is a formidable device for mobile virtual reality.

Headphone Jack/microSD Slot

The absence of ports and expandable storage is something that has slowly become a trend among smartphone manufacturers, with Samsung’s most prominent rival, Apple, even getting rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This is something that Samsung could not afford to do, as the absence of ports and expandable storage would significantly limit the device’s productivity capabilities. Thus, for the Galaxy Note 8 to be embraced by consumers, Samsung must make it a point to release the device with a full suite of ports and slots, including the headphone jack and the humble microSD slot.

The official release date of the Galaxy Note 8 has not been revealed by Samsung, but speculations are high that the upcoming flagship device would be revealed sometime around August 2017. Pricing for the device has not been announced either, though rumors are high that the Note 8 might be even more expensive than the upcoming Galaxy S8+.

