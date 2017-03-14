Kate Middleton May Not Be Pleased! Prince William Verbier Ski Vacation Gets Wild

Prince William‘s boys-only ski weekend has now become the fodder for British tabloids as it appears that Wills, along with his pals, met up with a couple of young women for an afternoon and evening of drinks and high fives. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton was stuck home with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Also, the couple missed the Commonwealth ceremony at Westminster, which Kate and William attended the past two years. What is the whole story behind this wild royal weekend?

On Friday, William had flown out to the exclusive Swiss ski resort area of Verbier with his pals Tom Van Straubenzee, Guy Pelly, and James Meade. The quartet went out for a boys ski weekend to chill, ski, and party.

And party they did!

The Sun spoke to one observer who witnessed the ski party that included the future King of England laughing with the two women that includes the very alluring, blonde Australian model Sophie Taylor and Rosie Peate. The skier pointed out that Duchess Catherine may not be very pleased by this sight!

“If I were Kate I wouldn’t be very pleased to see my husband living it up with two stunning girls.”

The OTHER blonde pictured with Prince William in Verbier

" https://t.co/twUrYirxmJ — Lee Levy (@thekingleelevy) March 14, 2017

The source also chronicled William’s actions. It appears that the guys skied to the exclusive Swiss restaurant, La Vache. It was there, at one of the best restaurants in Switzerland where they met up with the attractive two women. The men ate lunch and afterward, the ladies joined them for some adult libations.

“William and his pals had skied to the restaurant, while the girls came up the mountain specially to meet them. The boys ate lunch and the girls joined them for a load of drinks.”

William was quite jovial when he was chatting up Sophie.

“William seemed to be getting on very well with Sophie and they were giggling and laughing.”

After lunch and drinks, there was more skiing, and the guys met up with the girls at another bar.

“Once they’d finished skiing for the day, they all met up with the girls again at another bar.”

The paper reported that others at the Farinet club saw William plowing through more drinks and dancing to a rock band called Hussy. As the evening progressed, it was reported that the royal looked “worse for wear.”

It was reported by the Daily Mail that William not only hung out with Sophie, but her boyfriend Aaron Goodfellow, who described William as “very down to earth.”

Verbier happens to be a favorite haunt of the royal family. Prince Andrew, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, purchased a £13 million ($15.8 million USD) ski Chalet Helora a couple of years ago. The Telegraph has reported that Fergie feels so much “positive energy” there that she has even applied for Swiss citizenship and has made it her permanent residence.

Speaking of Prince Andrew, he also was in Verbier, but he did fly back to London to attend the Commonwealth ceremony at Westminster with Prince Harry and his mother, the Queen of England. The Queen considers the Commonwealth Day as the most important in the royal calendar. She may also have a few words to say to her grandson, perhaps after his wife has her fill.

#Entertainment – Who is Sophie Taylor? Australian model pictured with Prince William on Verbier ski trip – all you… https://t.co/HITqcQ24t9 pic.twitter.com/H8IUHB7YSl — Film & TV Industry (@filmextra247) March 14, 2017

William returned late on Monday, and not much later, the story about Verbier broke. There has not been any word on if anything has transpired between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about this matter. Any woman could imagine that Kate would not be so pleased to see the topless modeling photos of Miss Taylor interspersed with the high five photo between William and Sophie during their booze filled lunch in the articles written about William’s wild Verbier weekend.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge on a ski vacation in Verbier, Switzerland this past weekend with friends. (March 2017) pic.twitter.com/jEJvnjXWJp — prince william (@princew771) March 14, 2017

What are your thoughts about Prince William weekend behavior? Do you think Kate Middleton is upset or should be upset? Do you think it is ok for him to have missed the Commonwealth ceremony at Westminster?

[Featured Image by Jim Clarke – WPA Pool/Getty Images]