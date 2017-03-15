‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Melissa McBride On Carol’s New Decision And Guilt

The Walking Dead has characters that go through a lot of changes. Out of everyone, Carol Peletier is one that has probably transformed the most. Lately, fans have been disappointed and frustrated with her character. However, last Sunday’s episode proved that Carol wasn’t really changed at all, and that she was just going through something temporary and seems to be back in full force. Recently, Melissa McBride talked about her character, why she made her decision, as well as the guilt and acceptance that goes along with it.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up with the zombie apocalypse series on AMC.

Up until last Sunday on The Walking Dead, Carol lived at a house outside The Kingdom. Ezekiel (Khary Payton) invited her to stay in his community, but she refused. Carol has gone through a lot psychologically and wanted to be left alone. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans were assured that Melissa McBride would be seen a lot more in Season 7B. Well, that time has come now that Carol has moved into The Kingdom. Not only did she move, but Carol told Ezekiel that they needed to fight. It was speculated that Carol would convince Ezekiel to fight the Saviors. Although the actual storyline went a bit differently, fans are glad the old Carol is back.

The actress spoke to Yahoo! TV about Carol Peletier’s decision, the acceptance of her life, and the guilt the TWD character feels. McBride was asked if Carol suspected Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) lied to her about the Alexandrians being safe. Even though she might have known deep down, Carol was really in denial. That’s why she didn’t ask any questions, and she just accepted his answer. At the same time, she is also intuitive and clever. She had problems sleeping, had nightmares, and couldn’t get it out of her head. That’s why she marched into The Kingdom to ask Morgan Jones (Lennie James) about it. When he says they can go to Alexandria and they can tell her, Carol knew it was really bad.

Carol decided to stop isolating herself and help The Kingdom prepare for war. However, what led up to that choice? Was it Benjamin dying, Morgan killing Richard, or finding out that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors killed Glenn, Abraham, Spencer, and Olivia?

“When Morgan comes and says that he’s killed Richard, tells her what happened, and knows that she’s ready to hear it, ready to face that, even if it means the end of herself. ‘There’d be nothing left.’ She [told Daryl] that’s what she would do, and she knows it’s time. I think everything led up to that moment. Benjamin, the gun… the Saviors need to be dealt with, and she’s ready.”

That is also the moment that Carol realized Daryl lied to her on The Walking Dead. Carol isn’t angry with him at all. In fact, it is the opposite. She views it as Norman Reedus’ character being selfless.

“And for Daryl to have been so selfless like that, and put in a position to not tell her, even when it means as much as the group needs her, as much as they need people, they need numbers, that he still couldn’t tell her, or wouldn’t tell her, I think she felt guilty for putting him in that position for her sad self. You know?”

Carol also sees that Morgan is becoming unhinged. For him to kill again has to be difficult on Morgan. In Carol’s mind, what caused Morgan to take another human life must have been really bad.

“That the stakes are so high now, and it’s going to put him in that same position because he has that creed, that cardinal rule, and yet everything just flies in the face of it. ‘To injure the opponent is to injure oneself’ was the last thing Benjamin said, and that is what Morgan had told him. Then Richard saying, ‘I lost everything because I didn’t do something.’ And Richard says, ‘I’m going to lead us to squash these Saviors. I’ll be the one to lead us’… Morgan kills Richard right there at that meeting. This is huge, this is monumental, enough to drag him over the brink.”

As fans recall from the last episode of The Walking Dead, Morgan said Duane’s name. Ezekiel looked confused because he doesn’t know Morgan’s history. He had no idea that Morgan’s son was killed, that he went crazy for a while, and that he has dealt with a lot of inner demons and turmoil. He was responsible to take care of Duane, and in a way, he felt responsible for Benjamin’s life too.

What do you think is going to happen in the final episodes of The Walking Dead? Will Carol and Ezekiel be able to prepare to fight the Saviors?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]