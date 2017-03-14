Jenelle Evans Baby Daddies: How Teen Mom 2 Star’s Men Cause So Much Drama

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddies have provided plenty of drama – both legal and personal – for the Teen Mom 2 star, and she’s enduring public criticism for having three kids by three different men by age 25.

Before getting into all of the shenanigans Jenelle and her baby daddies have gotten into, it’s important to point out who they all even are. Here, via Famous Birthdays, is how the dads of all of Jenelle’s kids figure into the picture.

Andrew Lewis: He’s the father of Jace Vahn Evans, Jenelle’s first child, with whom she was pregnant when she was in her late teens (which is how she qualified to be on Teen Mom 2). He was born August 2, 2009, before Jenelle had turned 18.

5 Unanswered Questions: Why Did #TeenMom2 Star Jenelle Evans Leave Her Newborn For Week-Long Travel To California? https://t.co/iqYO4BKlbw pic.twitter.com/21t7taQt3B — Tea Queen ????☕???????? (@JasonLee120) March 6, 2017

Those are the facts; now here comes the drama.

By November 2015, when In Touch Weekly stopped by to talk to Jenelle about what Jace’s daddy Andrew Lewis was up to, he’d been out of the picture for several years. And their communication was, to put it mildly, rather limited.

“He contacted me about two months ago, and it was a drunk message at 3:00 in the morning. was crazy. It was random stuff like, ‘You won’t let me see Jace. This is no fair.'”

In fact, Jenelle insisted at the time that she did allow Andrew to see Jace, but he wasn’t interested in making the trip to Jenelle’s home and, further, was keeping quiet about where he lived. Meanwhile, according to a February 1 Radar Online report, Jenelle and her mother, Barbara, continue to battle it out in court over custody of now seven-year-old Jace.

Missing out on visits and being generally out of the picture is mild stuff compared to Baby Daddy #2’s shenanigans. Nathan Griffith, father of Kaiser, is very much in the picture for Jenelle – and not in a good way.

As Radar Online reports, despite having a baby with Jenelle, Griffith remains on-again/off-again relationship with girlfriend Jessica Henry. And as it turns out, Griffith was arrested in December 2016 for assaulting and choking her.

“The offender got on top of her and began choking her. The victim stated that she started yelling the involved other’s name for help.”

If Dad #1 is a deadbeat and Dad #2 is a low-level hooligan, Dad #3, David Eason, really takes the cake. As of this writing, he’s the only one of Jenelle’s baby daddies to have done time.

As The Hollywood Gossip reported in October 2016, Eason, father of Ensley, has a history of domestic violence against the women in his life. One such woman, the mother of his two children (before Ensley), had taken out a restraining order against him. It didn’t take; in March 2016, Eason ran into the mom – and her mom – and Eason’s son at a grocery store. Eason was warned to stay away, like he was legally required to do, but instead “grabbed” the child and caused a scene. That got him sent to the clink for 60 days.

Jenelle’s history of getting involved with jerks has caused her no end of consternation with her family. According to Radar Online, Evans’ sister Ashleigh Wilson has had enough.

“One day [my nephew Jace is] gonna resent his mother and say wow!! Mommy only cares about hooking up with men and having different babies with different men while I’m being raised by someone else.”

Do you believe Jenelle Evans will soon be pregnant with Baby #4 from Baby Daddy #4?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]