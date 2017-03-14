Kellyanne Conway Microwave Spying Comments Spawn Mockery And Disbelief

According to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, you need to watch what you say around your microwave. After all, it could be spying on you. In fact, if Kellyanne is to be believed, your common microwave could even “turn into a camera.” Really. Conway made the inexplicable comments during a Sunday interview with the Bergen Record’s Mike Kelly, in which she discussed Donald Trump’s ongoing claims that President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower during the election.

“There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, through their—certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways. And microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”

As Wired reports, Kellyanne Conway made her microwave comment as the Trump administration attempts to distance itself from the specific word the POTUS (repeatedly) used on Twitter to describe how he claimed his predecessor monitored him during the election cycle.

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Check out what Kellyanne Conway had to say about microwave technology and how it could be watching me, you and apparently Donald Trump.

As CNN reports, Kellyanne Conway isn’t the only Trump insider who has spoken out in defense of the POTUS’ wiretapping claims – and to try to clarify that “wiretapping” can mean more than simply wiretapping. On Monday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed, similarly to Kellyanne Conway, that when Trump said he’d been wiretapped, he didn’t really mean that he’d been wiretapped. Rather, Spicer alleged that the POTUS used the word to describe broader surveillance. Unlike Conway, the Press Secretary didn’t state that such surveillance could have come from a Trump Tower microwave.

“I think there’s no question that the Obama administration, that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election. The President used the word wiretaps in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities.”

In the aftermath of the Kellyanne Conway microwave debacle, social media was quick to pounce on the Trump adviser and confidante. It didn’t take long for a parody Twitter account to spring up to mock Kellyanne and her microwave comment.

God damn it. I think she's on to me. I must have blinked while I was heating up her coffee. — Kellyannes Microwave (@KellyannesMicro) March 13, 2017

The memes were also quick to pile up.

Kellyanne was quick to defend herself against the onslaught of mockery and disbelief, as much of the liberal world continued to throw shade. Taking to social media herself, Conway attempted to clarify her microwave comments

1/2: On wiretap claims, I have said many times that we are pleased the House/Senate Intel Committees are investigating & will comment after — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2017

2/2: response to Bergen Record was about surveillance articles in news & techniques generally, not about campaign. Headline just wrong. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2017

She even insisted that headlines claiming that she suggested that Trump could have been “wiretapped” by his own Trump Tower microwave were “fake news,” utilizing the hashtag #FakeNewsAlert.

#FakeNewsAlert & why so many people don't trust what they read Headlines don't match story. Never made nexus. https://t.co/4iSZe0HIKr — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2017

As Snopes reports, it is widely speculated that Kellyanne and her microwave talk could be related to an unsubstantiated WikiLeaks report that the CIA has the technology to monitor the American public through common electronics, such as smart phones and smart TVs.

“Conway’s reference is apparently to a trove of alleged CIA hacking documents that were released by WikiLeaks last week. One of the tools described how Internet-connected Samsung TVs could effectively be turned into microphones — a tool dubbed “Weeping Angel.””

However, not even WikiLeaks alleged that our microwaves were spying on us – not to mention that former top brass of the CIA Michael Hayden flat out denied the use of such surveillance methods on American citizens.

“I can tell you that these tools would not be used against an American.”

Unfortunately for Kellyanne Conway, and despite her attempts to clarify her microwave comment, the social media shaming that followed her Bergen Record interview was just the first round of attacks targeting the White House aide. On Monday night, late night TV took their turn slamming the talk of spying microwaves.

As USA Today reports, Stephen Colbert used his platform on The Late Show to mock Kellyanne Conway, sarcastically agreeing the the White House adviser had it right, then claiming that his show was filmed via microwave camera.

“It’s true. Microwaves that turn into cameras. How do you think we film this show?”

Colbert went on to blast Conway for comments she’d made in to CNN about not being “Inspector Gadget.” Comments she made in an attempt to defend herself during the microwave spy cam fallout.

“Inspector Gadget had all sorts of tools at his disposal. Gadget skates, Gadget ‘copter. Kellyanne Conway has only one move: Go, go alternative facts.”

At this point, it seems unlikely that the Kellyanne microwave mockery will die down any time soon. People appear to be having way too much fun with it. Not to mention that while Kellyanne Conway is being made fun of for her microwave comments, the Department of Justice is still awaiting Trump’s proof that Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the election.

