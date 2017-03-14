Diana Andrews’ Instagram, Facebook Go Private After Bodybuilder Fat-Shames Woman

Diana Andrews, better known as @missdianaandrews on Instagram, is feeling the wrath of the Interwebs after the bodybuilder who is Diana fat-shamed another woman at the gym. Andrews is getting plenty of criticism, reports The Sun, for posting a photo to Instagram of a woman on a treadmill wearing a cropped tank top and writing about the woman’s “love handles.” Diana followed that up with an Instagram Story with a caption that read she guessed the woman was ordering burgers to be delivered to her at the gym. As of this writing, the Instagram account named missdianaandrews with its 719 posts, 17,500 followers and 197 people being followed by the “Diana Andrews” Instagram account has been set to private. Diana’s Facebook account has also gone private.

“I bet she’s ordering burgers for delivery.”

Instead of merely laughs, Diana is getting lots of backlash for the thoughtless comments about the woman’s weight and perceived eating habits.

Body shaming is NEVER okay. This is the reason so many women are body conscious. Shame on you #dianaandrews https://t.co/fJU4tbYbxh — Dorothy (@SheGoesWear) March 14, 2017

In the midst of the controversy, Diana claimed that she was just joking about the “love handles” and burgers comments and captions on Instagram, according to Elite Daily.

“I’m writing to express my sincere apologies for my actions. I realised that I was wrong to make this silly joke. It wasn’t my intention to body shame, hurt or disrespect anyone. Thank you guys for all your messages and continued support.”

According to The Sun, Diana claimed on Facebook that she’s not a bully and that she’d never body-shame anyone, but many people are replying to Andrews that she did indeed body-shame the woman.

“I saw this girl walking on the treadmill talking on her phone and I made a video and added a comment that she’s probably ordering take away. The whole point of this video was that she’s using her phone while on the treadmill. The whole story was turned upside down by taking a screenshot and adding comments that I’m body shaming this woman. I would never do this, it’s not who I am. I’m always encouraging people to do their best and push themselves. I’m here to motivate especially women not to be afraid and get that work done. People that know me know I’m not a bully.”

Andrews posted the above apology on Instagram and Facebook in the wake of the backlash, however, many people are writing on Facebook and Instagram that the apology didn’t seem heartfelt, and that Diana’s apology was too little, too late. Diana also claimed that she was trying to make a joke about the woman being on her phone while on the treadmill. Others on Facebook and Instagram pointed out that Diana, too, was obviously on her phone at the gym when she used it to take photos of the unsuspecting woman at the gym.

Many people are coming to the defense of the woman featured in the photo, with Facebook and Instagram being filled with comments saying that at least the woman was at the gym trying to get in better shape when Andrews body-shamed her. The London-based bodybuilder is being compared to Dani Mathers, as reported by the Inquisitr in the following tweet. Mathers is a Playboy Playmate who found herself in a heap of trouble when she took a naked photo of an older woman at a gym and published it via Snapchat, along with a caption that read if she couldn’t “un-see” the woman’s body, her friend shouldn’t be able to either.

The Inquisitr Dani Mathers Snapchat: 'Playboy' Playmate Posts Naked Pic Of Woman In… https://t.co/J8BGT1xbxe #Playboy — Linda (@clindahilden) July 14, 2016

The fact that the bodybuilder would shame a woman about “love handles,” according to the Mirror.co.uk, is not boding well for Diana in the heated response that Andrews is receiving from people online.

