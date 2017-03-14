‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore Reacts To Theories Rebecca & Miguel Killed Jack

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is teasing what’s ahead in the Season 1 finale of the tear-jerking NBC series by admitting that fans can expect a whole lot of “pain” and “grief,” while also reacting to speculation suggesting her character Rebecca may have gotten together with Miguel (Jon Huertas) to kill her husband, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Mandy didn’t hold back when revealing that there’s more heartbreak to come from the This Is Us season finale, as Moore admitted in a new interview that viewers more than likely won’t survive the finale without sheding at least a few tears.

When asked to discuss the upcoming This Is Us season finale, Moore told E! News that “pain” and “grief” are just two of the words she’d use to describe the upcoming episode titled “Moonshadow,” which set to air on NBC on March 14, while also weighing in on a pretty crazy fan theory about Jack’s death.

Mandy spoke out about whether fans of the popular NBC show can finally expect to find out how Jack died in the coming episode after a whole host of fan theories have taken over the internet speculating on how Milo’s character may have passed on.

Though Moore didn’t give too much away, she admitted that there’s actually a chance Jack’s death won’t be explained in the This Is Us finale, as Mandy noted that the show has already been renewed for two more seasons which leaves plenty of time for the details surrounding Jack’s death to be revealed.

Calling Jack’s death a “monumental event for the family,” Mandy hinted there’s a possibility the death explanation will be saved for a later episode rather than revealed in the much-anticipated finale, as Mandy told the site that the Season 1 ender will actually leave fans on a more positive note.

“I think the show is ultimately hopeful,” Moore said of the This Is Us finale, “and I feel like it leaves on that note as well, in the finale.”

But while This Is Us fans may not find out how Jack died during the final episode of Season 1 on March 14, Moore is ruling out one pretty bizarre fan theory that suggested Jack’s death could have been the result of murder.

After E! News put forward on crazy fan theory during the interview with Mandy Moore that suggested Rebecca and her second husband Miguel, who was close friends with Milo’s character, may actually have gotten together to kill Jack in order to be together, Moore was quick to shoot down the accusations.

“Oh my god. No way,” Moore said in response to one fan theory suggesting Rebecca and Miguel may have murdered Jack to be together. “People are bananas. That is crazy,” Mandy added.

This Is Us fans have been speculating about how Jack died for months, while Us Weekly revealed that last week’s penultimate episode of Season 1 gave fans a hint at how Milo’s character may have died after Rebecca and Jack’s daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) admitted that his death was her fault.

Calling the revelation about Jack’s death an “earth-shattering twist,” Kate told boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan) that she was actually responsible for her dad’s death in the episode, though the Mandy and Milo led show stopped short of giving fans any further details.

“You remember when I told you I couldn’t talk about my dad’s death? Well, that’s because it’s my fault. I’m the reason that he’s dead,” Kate revealed in the shocking episode before a flashback showed Jack telling his daughter that he was going to “fix things” with Moore’s character.

But if Mandy’s teases are correct and fans have to wait a little longer to finally find out the details surrounding Jack’s death, Moore is revealing that when the death reveal does come, it’s sure to be emotional.

Mandy recently told Parade ahead of the season finale that playing Rebecca on This Is Us has actually “stirred up” a lot of emotions for her since she first signed on to star in the show last year.

“I think it has stirred up a lot for me, just thinking what’s been happening in my life and the progression of the last couple of months,” Moore said when asked how This Is Us’ roller coaster of emotions has affected her. “I feel like my world has been flipped upside down in the best way possible,” Mandy added.

This is Us’ Season 1 finale is set to air on March 14 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

What do you think of Mandy Moore’s confessions about the big finale? How do you think Jack died in This Is Us?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NBCUniversal]