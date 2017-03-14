‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Teases ‘Exciting News’ After Addie Says She’s Pregnant

Leah Messer may be attempting to silence the ongoing rumors of a possible pregnancy, which were first sparked by her youngest daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn, but she isn’t doing very well.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star denied she was expecting on Facebook after her daughter encouraged her to tell fans about the baby in her belly, rumors claiming she may be pregnant with her fourth child continue to swirl.

“Leah Messer hints at exciting news following pregnancy rumors,” reads a recent headline shared by In Touch Weekly magazine. According to the report, it was Messer’s most recent post on Instagram that has led to a reboot of the rumors.

“Oh what my future holds,” Leah Messer wrote with her latest Instagram selfie, also adding several hash tags, including “happiness” and “wealth.”

Leah Messer is currently mom to 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, who she shares with first husband Corey Simms, and 4-year-old Adalynn, whose father is Messer’s second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Although Leah Messer hasn’t been linked to anyone since she and T.R. Dues reportedly parted ways last year, Adalynn convinced everyone that she was pregnant during a live Facebook session weeks ago. As Leah Messer chatted with her fans and followers, Adalynn encouraged her to tell her audience about her pregnancy. Right away, a concerned Messer ended the live stream with no explanation.

A while later, Leah Messer returned to Facebook with a statement to fans.

“You guyssss!! Kids say the craziest things,” she explained. “Of course other moms of young kids can totally relate. I am in an amazing place in my life [and] I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant! Let’s just say that you have to be In a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorablee male puppy!”

” I was mortified! Like um no thank you!” Leah Messer continued. “I am on birth control too. I have the Mirena but next year my plan is to go with the copper IUD. #NoMoBabies for Leah anytime soon.”

Leah Messer was also questioned about her potential pregnancy during a taping of the live Teen Mom 2 after show, but again, she denied she was expecting.

While Leah Messer has maintained that she is not pregnant, she has sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy in past weeks and earlier this month, she shared a photo of an ultrasound on Facebook. Even though the ultrasound didn’t belong to her, the post certainly added to the baby speculation.

Leah Messer may not be pregnant at this time, but the cast of Teen Mom 2 has dealt fans with plenty of baby news in recent months. In January, after marrying husband Cole DeBoer in October 2016, Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer, and one day prior, Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, with boyfriend David Eason.

Weeks after the two women gave birth, Kailyn Lowry took to her official blog where she shocked fans by revealing that she was expecting her third child. While plenty of rumors led up to the announcement, fans had previously believed Lowry wasn’t open to having more children. In addition, Lowry isn’t currently dating anyone and her baby’s father’s name has not yet been revealed.

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

