Will ‘The Bachelor’s’ Nick And Vanessa Ever Marry? ‘Miserable’ Interview Says No

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had their share of cringeworthy moments on The Bachelor season finale. This is natural for two people who just got to know each other in front of national TV, but Viall and Grimaldi seemed a little too awkward during the live post-show, After the Final Rose. With their relationship officially in question, here are all the signs that they will never marry.

According to the Washington Post, the live show followed Viall’s final rose ceremony between Grimaldi and runner-up Raven Gates. Viall’s decision to pick Grimaldi was an interesting move, especially after she expressed concerns about the future of their relationship. Gates, on the other hand, seemed ready to exchange vows.

When Viall and Grimaldi sat down as a couple for the first time with host Chris Harrison, fans were quick to pick up on their bad body language. On Twitter, fans pointed out how the new couple looked uncomfortable and actually “miserable” sitting beside each other.

Why did things take a turn for the worse?

The fourth time was the charm! Congratulations, @nickviall & @vanessagrimaldi30! ????#TheBachelorFinale #thebachelor A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

The night started off with Viall interviewing by himself. The Bachelor star was unconvincing when he told Harrison he was “very happy” in the relationship and that “everything’s good.” During Grimaldi’s solo chat, ET Online reports that she sighed after being asked about the status of their romance.

“I mean, you know, I’m not going to sugarcoat things,” she explained. “Some days are tougher than others. Like any relationship, I’m sure people here could understand that and relate to it. Ours is just televised.”

Grimaldi then reflected on the experience of competing for Viall’s love on a reality dating show and admitted that she should have watched an entire season beforehand. Instead, she tried to separate Viall’s persona on the show with the person she wanted to date, which didn’t always work out.

He swept me off my feet…literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall ????❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Grimaldi also admitted that living so far apart has been a strain on their new relationship. Grimaldi is still living in Canada while Viall resides in Los Angeles. It isn’t clear who will move where, but Viall has to remain in California until he wraps filming for the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

Before Harrison brought out Viall, Grimaldi also shared how they get in some “knockdown, drag out” fights. She then clarified how they always makeup at the end of the day and are willing to make things work despite the obstacles.

When it comes to the wedding, however, Grimaldi was hesitant to lock anything down. Instead, she explained how they still have a long way to go before they decide to tie the knot.

“We’re taking baby steps,” she told Harrison. “We’re still in the process of really getting to know each other. We still have things to figure out, but we’re very optimistic about what the future holds.”

According to Screener TV, there are other signs that point towards a disastrous relationship for Viall and Grimaldi. For starters, Viall has appeared four times on The Bachelor franchise, which means he knows how to act in front of the cameras. Speaking of acting, Grimaldi is an actress. Although she says that she works full-time as a special-education teacher, she has her own IMDB page.

To add even more to the couple’s problems, People reports that several Bachelor alums chimed in on social media with their own skepticism after the live interview. “What’s the winner going to do with her time this summer while Nick is filming BIP?” Sean Lowe tweeted.

“This is so real it’s kinda depressing,” Catherine Giudici added.

Viall’s appearance on Dancing With the Stars will begin next week on ABC.

Tell us! Do you think that Nick Viall and The Bachelor winner Vanessa Grimaldi will stay together? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by ABC]