‘Veep’ Season 6 Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns In New Season Trailer

When Veep Season 5 concluded in 2016 with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Selina Meyer losing the presidency, it was widely assumed that HBO’s political comedy had reached the end of the road. However, Veep‘s renewal for a sixth season has led to a good deal of speculation around what’s next for former president Selina Meyer.

The first full-length trailer for Veep Season 6 gives us the clearest picture of what’s next for Selina Meyer.

According to Deadline, the 90-second trailer opens with an interview with Dreyfus’ character Selina Meyer, in which she reflects back on the year between the show’s fifth season finale when she lost the election and the sixth season premiere.

“Well, this year has been fun. You know, really fun,” Dreyfus exclaims. “The loss hurt, but I did take this opportunity to reacquaint myself with an old friend of mine by the name of Selina Meyer.”

The award-winning comedy’s sixth season looks set to pick up after the events of the aforementioned Season 5 finale as Meyer struggles to define her legacy as one of the shortest-serving presidents in history. After taking some time out for herself, Meyer is ready to get back into the game, but first, she has a few scores to settle.

“Congressman Ryan! I want to let you know that I will destroy you in ways that are so creative, they will honor me for it at the Kennedy Center,” she quips at Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) in the trailer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the trailer gives a good glimpse of what’s to come in post-presidential life for Selina Meyer, as she takes part in National Volunteer Week, visits a refugee camp — surrounded by landmines just like Princess Diana, and has a full body portraited painted in her new, slightly more modest office space.

Of course, many political satirists are adapting to a recent change in administration at the White House and the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January. However, according to BuzzFeed, fans shouldn’t expect the next season of HBO’s political comedy to tackle President Trump, as it was written in June 2016, long before Trump’s victory and Hillary Clinton’s loss.

During a panel at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, the show’s cast and producers were keen to stress that President Trump wouldn’t influence the show going forward.

“There are the occasional jokes, but we’re not Saturday Night Live. If we try to make a joke about what Trump did yesterday on Veep, by the time it [airs] in May, it would seem like the oldest, stalest joke in the world,” showrunner David Mandel said.

The show’s lead star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also expressed that Veep is set in its own timeline and only includes fictional presidents since Ronald Reagan. In fact, the show tries to avoid real world events where possible.

“I think that we’ve set up this premise for our show which is this alternate political universe. And we don’t have any real-life celebrities on the show, we don’t have real-life journalists, and frankly in terms of actual political history, we don’t really reference anybody beyond Reagan, ” she said.

Mandel also attempts to remain bipartisan in his writing for the political comedy, without preference for either political party. With that in mind, over the course of its five-year run, Veep is yet to confirm which political party Selina Meyer belongs to.

The critically acclaimed Veep returns for its sixth season on HBO on April 16.

