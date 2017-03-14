Donald Trump Said He’d Donate His Entire Salary, Where’s The Proof?

One of the things Donald Trump vowed he would do as president was refuse the presidential salary, Bluedot Daily reported. Trump changed his mind and now claims that he “intends” to donate his salary at the end of the year.

According to the Constitution, the president must take a salary, but it doesn’t require them to keep the money. They can donate the money if they would like to. President Trump said he wouldn’t keep the money, but after drawing nearly two monthly paychecks, he hasn’t given a penny, yet.

The president makes $400,000 per year which is just under $34,000 per month. Trump’s aides stated previously that he would donate his salary to the Treasury or a charity of his choosing. So far, neither option has received any money from Trump.

During Donald’s campaign, he told 60 Minutes that he wouldn’t take the salary. Instead, he would “immediately donate it.”

Yahoo reported that Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, said that Trump would donate his entire salary (minus $1) at the end of 2017. It looks like Trump’s definition of immediately may be different that the rest of the country because ten months later is not immediate. It sounds like what he meant to say was “eventually.”

“The way we all can avoid scrutiny is to let the press corps determine where it should go,” Sean Spicer stated.

“In all seriousness… he made a pledge to the American people, he wants to donate it to charity and he’d love your help to determine where it should go.”

Last month, the press asked the White House if Trump has received a paycheck yet to donate to charity. Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told them that Trump “will be giving” his salary to the Treasury or a charity of his choosing. The White House refused to comment on whether Trump has received a paycheck yet.

Donald Trump should have received a paycheck on February 20. According to Yahoo, the president is paid monthly on the 20.

Spicer offered no indication on Monday’s press conference that Trump was going to donate his salary, only that he “intends” to donate it at the end of the year.Will the promise to donate his salary be another broken promise from Trump?

“As far as the salary is concerned, I won’t take even one dollar,” said Trump said in 2015 during his campaign trail.

“I am totally giving up my salary if I become president.I’ll be working for our country free, I don’t want any salary. I’ve already said, I turned down my salary. I don’t even know what the hell the salary is, but I don’t want the salary.”

After winning the election in 2016, he repeated his stance on 60 minutes.

“I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year. But it’s a — I don’t even know what it is,” Donald Trump said.

As it turns out, Trump was right. He has to take a salary, but he doesn’t have to keep it according to the Constitution in Article 2 Section1.

“The President shall, at stated times, receive for his services, a compensation, which shall neither be increased nor diminished during the period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that period any other emolument from the United States, or any of them.”

After Trump won the election in November, he unveiled a plan to donate all profits from foreign government patronage of his hotels and businesses to the treasury department. To date, there hasn’t been any plan revealed how or when the public could see proof that he followed through with his promises.

Spicer said that “in due time” Trump will donate his salary to charity, but it “may not happen until the end of the year.” As for the profits from his hotels, Spicer had no comment.

Do you think Donald Trump will donate his salary to charity?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]