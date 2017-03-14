Blake And Gwen Reportedly Plan To Wed, While Gavin May Find Love With Tiger’s Ex

Our favorite lovebirds Blake and Gwen are reportedly moving forward with their wedding plans. While Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale finds another lover, Gossip Cop reports that the couple is not putting the wedding on hold.

Rumors hinted that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were delaying the wedding because of his alcohol problems. An inside source told Radar Online that Stefani put Shelton on an alcohol-free diet and that he lost over 85 pounds as a result.

Shelton reportedly slipped up last month while Stefani was away. The country crooner was spotted buying alcohol at a store in Los Angeles while the No Doubt alum was interviewing with Set Meyers in New York.

“When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days,” an insider revealed.

Blake Shelton dresses for comfort as he buys booze on errand trip https://t.co/oWZnCym8mQ via @DailyMailCeleb — Toni (@englishtweetie) February 22, 2017

A rep for Stefani refuted the claims that she put Shelton on a diet in the first place. While Shelton was spotted at a liquor store, there’s no indication that Stefani would be angry about it, let alone put their wedding on hold.

Blake and Gwen have been dating for well over a year now. While the status of their wedding remains unknown, Radar Online is reporting that Rossdale is seeing a new woman. The Bush frontman is warming up to Tiger Wood’s former wife, Elin Nordegren.

“A friend was, like, ‘You have to meet Elin. She’s amazing,'” Rossdale revealed. “He was trying to connect us. So I texted her a couple of times to say hello. She lives in Florida. She’s a really great girl. But I’ve never met her.”

Sadly, it might be a while before Rossdale and Nordegren actually meet. The rocker is currently in the UK for production of The Voice. To complicate things even further, Rossdale has doubts about moving on to another relationship so soon after his divorce.

“I look at my boys running around the house with Nerf guns and throwing footballs and think, ‘How would anyone survive?'” he stated. “I’d be like, ‘Oh, sorry about that — someone’s just sat on your sunglasses.'”

Thx @thevoiceuk red velvet too! xx #TheVoiceUK #TeamGavin #BUSH #BlackAndWhiteRainbows #cake A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Rossdale added, “There’s only one downside, and that’s the time away from my boys. They have a spring break and were going to come, but it’s just not going to work out. Gwen pointed out, ‘You’re going to be up all night, working all day. What’s the point?'”

While Rossdale works through his scheduling problems, things couldn’t be better between Shelton and Stefani. According to ET Online, the two are enjoying their time filming the new season of The Voice. In fact, during an appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards last weekend, Stefani revealed that it’s been fun reuniting with Shelton on set.

Stefani first admitted that she was nervous about working alongside Shelton this season. Stefani took two seasons off after her romance with Shelton started and didn’t know how things would be in front of the cameras. Once they started rolling, however, Stefani revealed that it has been a lot of fun working with her beau.

Shelton did not attend the Kids’ Choice Awards this year. Instead, the country star was performing in San Diego. Stefani took her three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – to the awards and they appeared to have a blast at the event.

2 moms w lots of babies #kidschoiceawards2017 love this pretty #germangirl @heidiklum gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

In fact, Stefani shared some photos from the ceremony on social media and was all smiles with her three boys. Stefani wore a crop top by Jeremy Scott that featured a slime theme. She also presented the award for favorite animated movie in a mini-skirt.

Stefani and Shelton have not commented on the status of their wedding plans or whether or not they plan to tie the knot this year.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]