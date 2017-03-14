‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For March 14, Looking Toward Age Of Triumph

The Destiny Weekly Reset for Tuesday, March 14 doesn’t bring really bring anything new to the table for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers. Much of the focus is being turned towards the Age of Triumph with another reveal planned for this week.

Bungie will host an Age of Triumph livestream Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on the developer’s official Twitch channel. Last week’s livestream confirmed all older raids will be brought up to the current Light levels with new challenges and other content. This week’s livestream will focus on the Strikes and other weekly rituals.

Nightfall — Sepiks Perfected

Old Russia, Earth: The Fallen House of Devils has found a way to resurrect Sepiks, their exalted Servitor and one time God. Fight to the Devils’ Lair and destroy him.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Ironclad — More enemies have shields.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

This is the second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on the plates located on the right, the left, and the back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal 2 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen 3 Sylok, the Defiled Hive

Modifiers

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Light Show — With your Fireteam, generate Orbs of Light in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Oryx (Guide)

The Destiny King’s Fall Raid challenge caps off this week with special conditions to beat Oryx. The Challenge mode condition is that players must detonate 16 Blight bombs at the same time to bring Oryx’s health down from full to almost zero.

The rewards for Normal Mode are a guaranteed 320 Helmet or Primary Weapon, 320 Artifact, and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 Helmet or Primary Weapon, a 330 Artifact, Emblem, and a new Ship.

Please consult this Inquisitr article for a full guide on how to beat the Oryx hard mode challenge.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok

This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Combined Arms

Salvage

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Taking Control Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Clean Up Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn “Brutal Efficiency” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Shock It To Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Dregs Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Stay Down Defeat Fallen. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Perun Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted. 31 Discipline /

30 Strength 80% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 70 Strength 92% Memory of Felwinter Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy. 129 Discipline /

86 Strength 282%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found in The Citadel on Venus and the Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250



