Why Did Snoop Dogg Shoot Donald Trump Dead? The Story Behind The Video

Snoop Dogg decided to shoot Donald Trump dead in his new music video because nobody else is dealing with “the real issue” of “this f***ing clown” being U.S. President.

In Snoop Dogg’s latest music video for “Lavender,” which was released on Sunday and features Donald Trump smoking weed, police violence, Harley Quinn, and Snoop Loops cereal, the rap legend shoots Donald Trump dead with a fake pistol.

Watch the new Snoop Dogg video here, but be warned that it contains strong language.

With the clownery-filled music video, which already boasts more than 1.4 million hits on YouTube, Snoop Dogg says he wanted to make a statement. The rap legend explained in his interview with Billboard that nobody is dealing with the “real issue,” which is Donald Trump being a “f***ing clown as president.”

At one point of “Lavender,” Snoop Dogg, who throughout the video is seen peacefully puffing on a joint at home, takes a gun and goes to a parking lot to shoot Donald Trump, who had just finished smoking his own joint.

Snoop Dogg admits that the concept for “Lavender” came to him and his collaborator YouTube star Jesse Wellens (PrankvsPrank) during a smoking session. It all happened outside a video game event last October, when Dogg and Wellens lit up in the rapper’s Sprinter van.

While Snoop Dogg admits he did not “expect or look for a reaction” with showing Donald Trump dead on “Lavender,” it was in fact in his intentions to attract the public’s attention to the “real issue” at hand.

At the time when everybody is “making cool records, having fun, partying,” Snoop Dogg says people are refusing to deal with “this f***ing clown as president.”

“I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Pushing pause on that party record required Snoop Dogg to not only shoot Donald Trump, whose parody clown version in the music video is called Ronald Klump, but also face an incredible amount of furious comments and negativity from Donald Trump supporters on social media, according to Raw Story.

With one Twitter user sarcastically telling Snoop Dogg “good job offending half of your fans” by pretending to shoot Donald Trump, another user went on to point out the kind of disaster would it be if some white rapper pretended to shoot Barack Obama in a music video.

But the good news to all pro-Trump fans of Snoop Dogg and all Donald Trump supporters out there is that, even after the rapper went to shoot Donald Trump in the music video, the clown version of the U.S. President is still standing after the seemingly fatal shot.

At the end of the music video, Snoop Dogg and his friends refuse to share a weed joint with the fake Donald Trump.

Snoop Dogg has a number of grievances with Donald Trump, which may have inspired the video and shooting Donald Trump in the clip.

“The ban that this motherf***er tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf***ers and get away with it.”

At the time when Snoop Dogg says the “whole world is clownin’ around,” the rapper admits that he wanted to tackle not only Donald Trump-related issues, but also police violence and “just life in general.”

“It’s a lot of clown sh*t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about.”

Although Snoop Dogg claims he wasn’t looking for a reaction to him showing Donald Trump dead in the music video, he certainly got one. The White House or Donald Trump reps have yet to comment on the controversial music video.

