Sahara Ray Topless Again!

Topless Sahara Ray who is best known for dating Justin Bieber and her raunchy admitted that sex sells. The 23 year old model showed off her bikini line this week when she decided to pose in a sultry manner. She wore a G-string and lay flat on her bed revealing her bottom. The blonde bombshell showed posed topless as she wore sunglasses and spoke on the phone. She captioned the photo as, ‘1-800-SEX-SELLS’.

Her words are true; as the model may have been selling her swimwear brand her swimwear bottoms were barely visible rather her body was what her fans would be seeing.

Her fans are used to being treated to her body images, as the model appears to be very body confident as she continues to flaunt various parts of her body.

Just Who Is Sahara Ray?

23 year old Sahara Ray made headlines when she was seen skinny-dipping with singer Justin Bieber. She was then seen again with him but with some of their friends on what seemed to be an exciting holiday in Hawaii.

The swimsuit model was born in Australia and was later raised in Santa Cruz, California. Her father is famed surfer, Tony Ray. She followed in her father’s footsteps and enjoyed surfing before taking on the modeling world. When she made the decision to take on the fashion world she moved to Los Angeles and joint Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

The model managed to become successful in her ventures as she is signed to ONE management and owns her own business. She first started taking several pictures for her Instagram and created her swimwear line that is called Sahara Ray Swim.

She is known to take provocative pictures perhaps to really sell her images as she had mentioned that sex sells. She can be seen mostly topless or in a thong. In one of her pictures she manages to remove her bikini top and cover herself with just a book.

Sahara’s Dating Life

Sahara has been linked with various guys but there hasn’t been any clear indication whether the guys were flings, boyfriends or just her friends. When it came to Justin Bieber it seems that the two may have simply just had a fling as the pop star was later spotted with Sophia Richie. The two were on holiday together and were barely clothes as they enjoyed each other’s company. The two never really confirmed if they were dating or not. Though it was clear that they had some chemistry and that some thing more may have happened while they enjoyed their trip together.

The model was also linked to Gigi Hadid’s ex Cody Simpson. The two appeared on each other’s social media. The rumored couple at the time had been seen getting close to each other. They apparently showed public displays of affection outside a nightclub as Cody had wrapped his arms around the model. Fans to the celebrities involves believed that Cody just picked a Gigi Hadid lookalike

Sahara were seen again and again with Justin’s touring partner kissing and enjoying cuddling while taking numerous selfies. Cody however was linked to a bevy of stunning models after his break up to Victoria’s Secrets model Gigi.

Sahara told the Herald Sun that she wanted to end up in Australia and settle down there and have children.

She has also been linked to Jordan Barrett who might just be her friend as it hasn’t really been clear. The two have shared of pictures of each other prompting some to believe that the two had been seeing each other. Jordan is known to date mostly older women such as Kate Moss, Paris Hilton and Lara Stone. He has also been linked with other blonde bombshells such as Hailey Baldwin and Megan Blake Irwin.

