Javi Marroquin Ready To Look For Love After Kailyn Lowry’s Cheating Bombshell

Javi Maroquin is on the hunt for a new relationship following his divorce from Kailyn Lowry — and he might find love on a reality dating show. Will the Teen Mom 2 star appear on MTV’s Are You the One in the near future?

Radar Online reports that Marroquin sent MTV an audition tape for the show, in which 10 women and men live together in the same house while they mingle. In the tape, Marroquin says that he’s “looking for love” but “just can’t find it.” He also mentioned his 3-year-old son, Lincoln, and admitted that he just wants to “take someone out on a date.”

What are the chances of Marroquin making it on the show?

MTV hasn’t made any announcements, but it sounds like the only thing stopping Marroquin is scheduling issues with Teen Mom 2. Marroquin is currently filming the new season and doubted that producers would allow him on another show.

“I don’t know. We would have to figure out the logistics. I doubt Teen Mom would let me since we are mid filming.”

According to In Touch Weekly, another dating show has reached out to Marroquin to help him find his perfect match. Shortly after the Are You the One news broke, Millionaire Matchmaker tweeted at Marroquin asking if he wants to be on the show.

“He [Javi]. If [you’re] ready for love and some good advice [Patti Stanger] and I can help!” David Cruz wrote on Twitter.

Be great, Jav A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

Cruz starred on the show in the past and currently works alongside Stanger. Cruz helps out with celebrity clients, which means Marroquin would be right up his alley. In fact, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham appeared last year on Millionaire Matchmaker, so it wouldn’t be that big of a surprise if Marroquin tried it out as well.

Marroquin and Lowry announced their divorce last year after months of fighting. Since Javi Marroquin returned from deployment, he has been linked with Nancy Gisell and Cassie Bucka, but it doesn’t look like any of those relationships stuck.

Lowry, on the other hand, is now expecting her third child with a new baby daddy. Lowry hasn’t revealed the identity of the father, but did confirm the pregnancy with fans online. Given how Lowry and Marroquin fought over having more children, the pregnancy has created quite the stir in the Teen Mom world.

Although both Lowry and Marroquin have been accused of infidelity, Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Lowry actually admitted to sleeping with another man during a heated argument caught on Teen Mom cameras.

“I know what I do, I have nothing to cover up — I’m not sleeping with all these dudes! So don’t sit here and try to make me sound like some ho while you were gone,” she shouted after Javi accused her of cheating again.

“I’m sorry we weren’t going to work it out, yeah — I slept with someone else, whoopty f**king doo.”

To add to the drama, the Hollywood Gossip reports that Lowry just requested a protection from abuse order against Marroquin. While Lowry claims that she fears for her safety after Marroquin’s repeated harassment, he says that she’s blowing things out of proportion.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Marroquin shared. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

Meanwhile, it isn’t clear if Marroquin will actually appear on a reality dating show. While scheduling will be an issue, he sounds like he’s serious about finding love in front of the cameras.

Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight ???? @leahdawn92mtv A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Shortly after the audition on Are You the One, Marroquin thanked everyone on the show on social media. Some fans then suggested he appear on Famously Single as well, which Marroquin responded, “Right?!”

Of course, Marroquin’s involvement in a reality dating series would likely only bring more drama to his split with Lowry. Lowry hasn’t commented on the news, but she probably won’t react well if Marroquin enters the dating world in such a high-profile manner.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Monday nights on MTV.

Tell us! Do you think Javi Marroquin should look for love on another reality show? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by MTV]