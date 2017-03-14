Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Is A Split Looming? Instagram Post Sparks Rumors

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t been seen together in several days, but is the couple really on the rocks?

According to a new report, The Weeknd recently sparked rumors of an impending split from the 24-year-old singer on Instagram when he wrote a message that read, “I don’t really care if you cry.” Although The Weeknd didn’t say who the message was for, it was later revealed to be a lyric from a song by Lil Uzi Cert, who is serving as his tour opener.

“The rapper has been opening for The Weeknd on his tour, so it could just be a simple shout out to his friend, and nothing to worry about,” Hollywood Life told readers of the cryptic post.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship in January and weeks ago, she was seen at a couple of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour concerts.

After going public with their relationship on January 10 after a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica, California, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed with friends in Los Angeles on a couple of occasions and traveled to Italy after their debut. Weeks later, it was off to Amsterdam, where The Weeknd was kicking off his tour, and after that, the new couple was seen in Paris, France.

Prior to the start of The Weeknd’s tour, a source sparked rumors of a possible split by suggesting that the “I Can’t Feel My Face” singer was feeling suffocated by his girlfriend.

“The Weeknd is starting to feel suffocated by [Selena Gomez],” an insider told In Touch Weekly magazine last month. “He’s set to kick off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour [on Feb. 17 in Sweden], and Selena is begging to join him. He likes her, but he feels like she’s moving too quickly.”

As for why Selena Gomez would be feeling insecure, the source claimed she was concerned that his fans would be throwing themselves at him during his shows.

“[Selena Gomez]’s paranoid that fans will be throwing themselves at The Weeknd and he’ll be tempted to stray,” the insider noted. “She’s so scared that she’s threatened to dump him if he doesn’t let her come along on tour.”

“Selena’s acting so crazy that he’s starting to have second thoughts about their relationship,” the insider continued. “Friends are concerned that it’s only a matter of time before it all ends in tears due to Selena’s self-sabotaging ways.”

Despite the report, Selena Gomez ultimately joined The Weeknd as he kicked off his tour in Europe and was seen at a few of his shows in the weeks that followed. Then, earlier this month, she returned to The States, where she’s been spotted in Dallas and Los Angeles.

Prior to Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd, he was involved in a nearly 2-year relationship with model Bella Hadid and she was involved in a years-long on and off relationship with Justin Bieber.

“[The Weeknd and Bella Hadid’s] relationship deteriorated as they started spending more and more time apart due to work commitments,” a source told In Touch Weekly of The Weeknd’s split from the model in November of last year. “She began to lose trust when his calls and texts became less frequent. In the back of her mind, she had her suspicions that there was someone else, but little did she know that person [was] Selena!”

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were last seen together at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was filmed in Paris just weeks after their breakup was confirmed.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]