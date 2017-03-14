‘Shadowhunters’ Season 2 Return Date, Promo, And Clary-Jace Relationship Update

Shadowhunters Season 2 winter finale dropped a major bomb by revealing that Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) were not brother and sister. With this revelation, Jace is back in contention to become the love of Clary’s life. The second half of Shadowhunters Season 2, which premieres this summer, will see Jace, Simon (Alberto Rosende) and Clary getting caught in a “juicy” love triangle.

In Episode 10 of Shadowhunters Season 2, Valentine (Alan Van Sprang) told Jace that he was not his biological son, which meant he and Clary were not siblings. And the episode’s closing moments saw Jace wearing a dejected look seeing Clary and Simon — who had gained the ability to walk in the sun — hug and kiss each other.

Simon and Clary’s relationship is set to be tested in the upcoming episodes, and whoever has read the book series knows that they are not the end game. In Episode 11 of Shadowhunters Season 2, Jace might step up and pursue Clary without the guilt of having incestuous emotions. It would be interesting to see how Jace deals with the revelation that Clary is not his sister, and also when he tells her about it.

Shadowhunters showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin told TV Line that Jace would find it difficult to contain his feelings, which would make the love triangle “super juicy” in the second half of Season 2.

Clary’s in a great relationship with Simon right now, but Jace is Jace, so those feelings that he has will be really hard to contain. The triangle gets super juicy in 2B. … We take the book adaptation super seriously We know that’s where it goes, but we wanted to give Clary and Simon their time and really dig into it.

Simon’s life is set to turn complicated not only because of Jace becoming his love rival but also because of his ability to walk in the sun. Slavkin told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that Simon could now go out and go to a park but all that would complicate his life in “pretty cool ways,” adding that they would be exploring that in Shadowhunters Season 2B.

Simon has become the Daylighter because of Jace’s pure angelic blood, and according to Slavkin, Jace would be in a “tough spot” if the Downworld got wind of that.

If the Downworld knew that Jace had that ability to make them all Daylighters, that would really put Jace in a tough spot. We deal with that moving forward in 2B and it’s a secret that Simon holds dear to his heart.

Meanwhile, Shadowhunters Season 2B will finally introduce Sebastian, the older brother of Clary who was born with demon blood. Will Tudor has been roped in to play this Shadowhunter who has been described as charming, brilliant and highly educated. Moreover, he possesses “unrivaled” fighting abilities. He enters the New York Institute after befriending one of the main characters.

Speaking of Sebastian, Slavkin told EW that his entry would complicate everybody’s relationship on Shadowhunters, adding that he was the “big bang villain” of the book, and he would be a “huge part” of the upcoming episodes.

Shadowhunters Season Season 2 returns to Freeform with Episode 11, titled “Mea Maxima Culpa,” on June 5. Here is the official synopsis of the next installment.

Shadowhunters returns for the second half of season two with SHADOWHUNTERS and Downworlders reeling from what happened at the New York Institute in the winter finale. As the rift between the two sides grows larger, the team and their Downworld friends and lovers are put in the middle of the dangerous divide. Torn between the Clave’s rules and what they feel is right, Clary, Jace, Alec and Isabelle struggle to help forge a new beginning. Relationships will be tested, a new Shadowhunter named Sebastian will join the fray and the Seelie Queen will step out of the shadows in the summer season.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]