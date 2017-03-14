‘New Girl’ Cancelled After Season 6? What Happens To Nick And Jess?

New Girl Season 6 could end up being the show’s last if the latest reports were to be believed. Jake Johnson, who plays Nick Miller on the hit FOX sitcom, hinted that the series could get the axe after this season. New Girl fans had mixed reactions regarding the rumored cancellation, some felt that the show deserved at least another season, while others felt that this was a long time coming.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Jake Johnson hinted that New Girl is “almost definitely ending” after Season 6. Johnson explained that the network execs wouldn’t talk about the show’s future past Season 6, which is never a good sign. Thinking that New Girl could end up getting cancelled after Season 6, he revealed that they decided to shoot a “finale” episode just in case they wouldn’t be so lucky.

“Fox won’t tell us [whether the show will be renewed]. But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK.”

Does this mean that we’ll finally get to see Nick and Jess back together? With Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) moving out of the apartment, Winston and Aly getting engaged, it’s only natural for New Girl fans to assume that the same thing will happen for Nick and Jess.

The rumored New Girl cancellation drew mixed reactions from fans. While many saw that the ending was coming, based on the show’s current direction, several were hoping that FOX will at least extend it for another season. They believed that Season 7 will help tie loose ends in the storyline. Some were also hoping to see a Winston and Aly wedding, or maybe even Nick and Jess’s.

New Girl creator Liz Meriwether admitted that Nick and Jess’s love story would always be the heart of the show. She previously told The Hollywood Reporter that they will inevitably turn the focus back on Nick and Jess, they were just figuring out the right way to do it, without looking forced. Now that the tables have turned, Jess is the one pining for Nick’s attention, Meriwether believed that this will create an interesting dynamic this season.

During his interview, Jake Johnson pretty much believed that the Nick and Jess story will come to an end in New Girl Season 6. While the actor will be more than willing to return for a seventh season, he told The Daily Beast that the show is “done” after Season 6.

But Johnson later clarified on Twitter that nothing is final just yet. He, however, still doesn’t seem optimistic about New Girl‘s future.

“Let’s be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for #WinItAll & was asked my guess. We’ve been told it’s 50/50,” he tweeted.

On the other hand, Meriwether refused to comment on the rumored cancellation.

“I genuinely don’t know! Fingers crossed,” she said.

A FOX representative told the outlet that the network and studio are currently in discussions about New Girl‘s future.

The series has been experiencing a drop in ratings for years. According to the site, more than 10 million watched New Girl‘s pilot episode, a huge contrast to the Season 6 premiere, which only had 2.31 million viewers. But Meriwether remained confident that ratings nowadays aren’t everything. She explained that New Girl appealed to a much younger demographic, with the majority watching the show later or on Hulu.

Jake Johnson agreed with the showrunner, saying that live ratings no longer provide an accurate representation of how many people are watching the show. He was also thankful that FOX understood their audience and has always been supportive of New Girl despite the ratings drop.

New Girl Season 6 airs Tuesdays on FOX.

