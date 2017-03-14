Braless Sophie Kasaei Flashes Boobs As She Busted Some Moves For Scotty T

Braless Sophie Kasaei flashes boobs as she busted some moves for her pal, Scotty T. The fun-filled yet revealing clip was uploaded by Scotty T on his Snapchat. Scott added three laughing emojis as he broke down in hysterics while braless Sophie Kasaei flashes boobs in some sort of rave dancing.

Braless Sophie Kasaei performs revealing dance for Scott

Sophie is one those women who are not afraid to show off her full bust. Besides, if you have it then you should flaunt it, right? And she did just that. In a Snapchat clip uploaded by fellow Geordie Shore co-star, Scotty T, we see Sophie checking around a corridor to make sure no one was coming before putting her hands up in the air which lifted her shirt, and flashing her boobs in the process.

Braless Sophie Kasaei flashed her boobs for Scotty T and sang “Put your hands up in the air” while literally performing the song number. Due to her vigorous dancing, her cream-colored crop can’t keep up and was lifted up showing off her boobs to Scott. Unleash the cleavage!

Meanwhile, Scotty can be heard cracking up in a fit of hysterics in the background. To point out the hilarity of the situation, he placed three laughing emojis over the video. At one point in the clip, the reality star is seen fixing her top in place after performing that raunchy act.

Going strong with her beau, Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei rose to fame after being part of the MTV show in 2011. Joining her during the second season was her love, Joel Corry who wasn’t so well-received by his co-stars when he came. They questioned his intention for Sophie and was even in a hot seat for the cheating allegations he had to deal with. However, Kasaei was booted out of the program during the seventh season after using a racial slur, but that didn’t stop her from making an ultimate comeback for the upcoming 14th season which will be shown on March 28.

After the troubles and woes suffered by Sophie and Joel, the 27-year-old star admitted in an interview with Mail Online that they had overcome those challenges and are proud to have stayed strong despite the odds. #RelationshipGoals

“We’ve been together five years which is a long time for reality TV. All reality shows have the relationship curse and I’m very proud we’re still together. I trust him 100%. I believe people change. Joel’s 27 and when he was younger he did do stuff- so did I—but it all fell on him,” she said.

Food and drinks last night @thebotanistuk Newcastle was on point ???????? I finally got to see my @joelcorry after a month apart! ❤ #GreatNight #GreatDrinks #GreatFood A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:50am PST

Sophie Kasaei was hospitalized

After wrapping up filming the 14th season, the cheeky bombshell had to undergo emergency surgery for an infected abscess that was plaguing her backside. The pain started to come around while they were on a vacation to Mexico with Joel so they had to cut their vacation short to have the lump removed. The MTV star was bedridden for a few days while a nurse visited to change the dressing. Speaking to New! Magazine, Sophie explained, “I don’t know what childbirth is like, but I imagine it being like that. It looks like someone’s got a knife and stabbed us in the bum. It’s like a shark attack.”

Apart from the infected abscess, the former hairdresser revealed that she had to undergo grueling gym sessions after she put on a lot of weight during filming for Geordie Shore. Sophie admitted that was in a “great shape before starting to film the series but all went out the window by the end of the series.” She had been trolled on social media for her additional weight.

Feel good Friday with @charlottegshore #ShakeYaUniBoobsItsFriday A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:34am PST

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]