April The Giraffe Labor Updates With Photos And Videos, Watch Live Cam

April the giraffe continues to show signs that labor is quickly approaching and her calf will soon make an appearance. A 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe, April lives at the Animal Adventure Park (AAP) in Harpursville, New York, with her five-year-old mate Oliver “Ollie” and approximately 200 other animals. The park’s owner, Jordan Patch, set up a live cam for locals who were excited about the upcoming birth. In mid-February, the Inquisitr reported about the live giraffe cam and the story has since gone viral. At that time, the Inquisitr was told the giraffe birth was imminent. Patch later explained that the conception dates and timeline was wrong. While many have expressed mixed feelings and concerns due to April being late, the AAP has assured the public that April is exactly where she is supposed to be, her pregnancy is progressing beautifully and she will deliver her calf when the calf is ready to be born. According to new signs of early labor, it appears that imminent is now. You can watch the live giraffe cam 24/7 in the video player below.

The live giraffe cam frequently goes down and the AAP then starts a new stream. Last night, while hundreds of thousands tuned in, the live feed went down. If the live cam goes offline, keep checking back for the updated playlist. It’s also possible to rewind the live video cam backward for up to four hours. The live giraffe cam resumed at approximately 4 a.m. ET. March 14, 2017.

Dr. Tim is April’s primary veterinarian. The AAP staff includes trained zoologists who are just as excited about April’s upcoming active labor and delivery and the birth of the calf as the public. Dr. Tim examines April at least once per day and sometimes twice. Yesterday, after staff examined April and noticed significant changes, Dr. Tim was called. You may watch a video playlist of Dr. Tim’s examinations of April, including the special visit yesterday afternoon where multiple symptoms of early labor were detected. The Animal Adventure Park will not declare active labor until the appearance of hooves appear.

As this is the first giraffe born at the Animal Adventure Park, they are chartering somewhat unfamiliar territory. Pregnancy, labor and delivery are different for captivated giraffes than those in the wild. Fortunately, there are other zoos and parks that have captivated giraffes and have experienced giraffe births. There are several guides and manuals that help those working with giraffes understand the symptoms and signs of labor. The Reproduction and Development for Giraffes guide by the San Diego Zoo discusses giraffe facts and includes a special section on courtship and reproduction. The Animal Adventure Park states that April’s estrus or fertility cycle is approximately 17 days. The guide puts that number at 15. This is how the misconception surrounding April’s due date originally began.

Patch stated that AAP staff observed mating behaviors in October 2015. Later, they determined April was pregnant. Giraffe gestation periods average between 446 and 457 days. Judging by October 2015, they had estimated April would go into active labor somewhere by the end of February. Since the female giraffe’s cycle runs approximately every two weeks, those dates were later determined to be off. It should be noted that according to the Reproduction and Development for Giraffes guide, giraffes do not necessarily mate for life.

The March 14, 2017, morning update may have been the most anticipated yet. Many people experienced a sleepless night due to the storm and changes in April’s appearance, belly and vulva. The presence of discharge may be the singular symptom indicating labor isn’t far off. Still, it’s too early to make a determination when active labor will being, but there is no question that it won’t be long. Maybe April won’t have her calf on April Fool’s Day after all.

Here is the full update along with a quote.

“3/14 Morning Update Animal Care is up and at it early today. In addition to animal needs, storm Stella has began to unload on our area and the park will need be made accessible. Behavior observed at 4/4:30 am EST did warrant a check of condition. Keeper report indicates April remains in the same condition as observed in earlier overnight checks.”

Here is the full evening update that discusses signs of early labor along with a quote.

“3/13 Evening Update Are you on the edge of your seat? Afternoon and evening keeper and vet checks continue to indicate significant changes in April. Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed. Ladies and gentlemen – we are close. We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.

The youtube feed will remain online through the process, Facebook LIVE will also provide updates. A professional crew will be onsite to document the birth also.”

Here is the full announcement including a quote. You may also see a video of the announcement below.

“To curb the significant public inquiry Approx 12:45 pm EST today staff began noting and documenting significant changes. The vet was called and has been on site since. Another visit will be made in a few hours.

Staff is taking precautions, with many members remaining onsite this evening through the blizzard. Rest assured, we will keep the world posted on any further developments. We cannot confirm active labor at this time.”

Here is the full update as shared on Facebook along with a quote.

“3/13 Morning Update We start another week without a calf! There is no question that April is looking larger than ever. Morning keeper check reports active kicking and noticeable growth/drop in belly.”

Another significant change in April was seen on March 11, 2017. During the March 12, update, the AAP shared photos of April’s udders. According to the Giraffe Husbandry Manual, giraffe’s produce milk in their udders approximately two days before the onset of active labor. Here is the full morning update as shared on March 12, 2017, along with a quote.

“3/12 Morning Update April and Oliver remain inside during our horrendous cold spell. April continues to be in great condition. Today, we have posted the shot from underneath, to show you our keeper’s perspective. Wax caps are present and udder appears to possibly have more content – another few days of comparative photo will confirm changes.

Giraffes do not “bag out” like cows, goats, pigs, or other animals in lactation. It is a very subtle fill and development.

Significant baby/belly movement this early morning (3-4am) and again around 7 am.”

Here is the morning update for March 11, 2017, along with a quote. The morning update includes a photo of Jordan Patch, Oliver and April.

“3/11 Morning Update Brrrrrrrrrr! Single digits have settled in our area, but the giraffe barn remains a warm retreat for the giraffes and our keepers!

To combat the extended stay indoors, enrichment does increase for our animals – and this week we will begin to move some of that enrichment into view of the web cam so you can see just how much (or little) interest our giraffes have in their toys!

April continues to do great, Keepers noted no significant changes this morning in physical appearance. We are watching the udder closely, as we wait for milk to fill the area. When our keepers bend down to look underneath, they snap a photo for development comparison.”

April has a very close relationship with her handler Allysa. You may watch videos of April and Allysa together in the player below. It isn’t uncommon to see April and Allysa in the stall together with Allysa nuzzling against April’s head or kissing her belly. There’s no doubt that April’s calf is going to get plenty of love and attention at the Animal Adventure Park.

