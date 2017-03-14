‘The Voice’ Ratings: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Flirt Their Way To Success

The 12th season of The Voice put NBC at the top of the leaderboard during its premiere week, which included three new episodes of the singing competition.

According to a new report, the ratings are in for the week of February 27 through March 5 and three of the top five spots belong to The Voice‘s first three episodes of the season.

“The premiere of The Voice led both the adults 18-49 (3.8 rating) and total viewer (15.03 million) rankings with three days of DVR and on-demand viewing added to the initial airing,” TV By the Numbers revealed to readers over the weekend.

The Voice premiere aired on Monday, February 27, and included the comeback of Gwen Stefani, who hadn’t been seen since the show’s 9th season at the end of 2015. Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys are also featured as coaches on Season 12.

Following The Voice premiere in the second spot was Modern Family on ABC, which aired a new episode on March 1, and in the fourth spot was ABC’s The Bachelor, whose new episode aired the same night as The Voice premiere, on February 27. Meanwhile, The Voice‘s Tuesday night episode tied Modern Family for the second spot as The Voice‘s special Thursday night airing was ranked at number five.

Gwen Stefani first joined the cast of The Voice during its seventh season and proceeded to alternate seasons with Christina Aguilera in the years that followed. Then, during the show’s 11th season, the series welcomed its first two-female panel with the additions of Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys.

Although The Voice’s female coaches have changed from year-to-year, two of their male judges, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, have remained on the show since its start in 2011.

Throughout the 12th season of The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship has been a major attraction for fans and on Twitter, they’ve often spoke of their admiration for the couple. Just last night, March 13, fans online pointed out that Shelton is often fixated on Gwen Stefani, even when she doesn’t know it.

“Loving the play between @gwenstefani + @blakeshelton on @NBCTheVoice, so genuine and fun!” one woman wrote.

“It’s so cute how sad @gwenstefani gets when @adamlevine talks smack to @blakeshelton,” another added.

While there have been some fans who feel that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s constant flirting on the series is “overkill,” the majority of fans have loved to see them continuing with their romance on the set of The Voice, which is where they fell in love over a year ago.

After Gwen Stefani left the show following Season 9, she and Blake Shelton continued on with their relationship and later debuted their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” on Season 10. As fans may have heard, The Voice couple’s duet was written during the early moments of their relationship and featured on Shelton’s latest album, If I’m Honest. From there, Stefani embarked on her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour, which made it impossible for her to take part in Season 11.

Then, in October, amid the 11th season of The Voice, NBC confirmed Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show for Season 12.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

For more ofThe Voice Season 12, tune into new episodes of the competition, which air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]