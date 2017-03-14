Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s Kids Remain Top Priority — But No Reconciliation

Contrary to recent reports, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are not reconciling after all, at least according to a source close to the couple.

The source told Entertainment Tonight that “there is no update or change in Ben and Jen’s relationship” since they announced their separation nearly two years ago.

“Everything is moving at same pace it has been since their separation was announced,” the source said. “They have always remained civil and they are doing this at the pace they need to do for the best interest of their family. No specific event occurred or changed their relationship. It’s the exact same status.”

As before, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — remain to be their top priority. But alas, despite the lack of activity from both sides in regards to divorce papers, the divorce is still very much on the table.

In fact, on Thursday, Garner was spotted shopping in Brentwood with one of her children. As shown in the released photos, Ben was nowhere to be found and Jen wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, which she had stopped wearing months after announcing their split.

Sources reportedly close to Garner told People that she is mulling over the possibility of reconciling with Ben Affleck.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” the insider told the magazine. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

“There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other,” the source added. “They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Maybe these “sources” have a right to be confused. After all, since their separation nearly two years ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer still live in the same home with their children. The estranged couple still take their kids regularly on trips. They were even spotted voting together, and have been seen taking their children to the church several times. And it’s just as well, since they’re only fulfilling their responsibilities as parents to their kids.

Garner and Affleck announced their separation in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The two, however, have yet to file divorce papers.

But it might not be a good idea for #Bennifer fanatics to keep their hopes up. While it’s admirable that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are able to settle their differences to take care of their children, the fact that they haven’t rekindled their romance considering they still live together could possibly mean that their relationship has already arrived at the point of no return.

Nevertheless, Ben and Jen still has “so much love and respect for one another,” two years after their split,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight.

“They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids,” the source said. “They spend so much time working on their relationship — whether it’s a friendship or anything — for their kids.”

“They both have done things they’re not proud of and in no way was Ben a shining husband, but there are a lot of things that go into a marriage and a split,” the source continued. “They put together their plans and goals, in terms of their friendship and their relationship, and they’re doing just that. Whatever this new normal that they created for their family is, they’re doing it.”

Market Watch published an interesting piece on Ben and Jen’s divorce, saying that it makes sense for the couple to wait 10 years before they finally file the necessary papers.

“Upon retirement, a person can claim spousal social security benefits based on the earnings of an ex-spouse, provided that the couple was married for at least 10 years and the claimant remains unmarried, among other conditions. If one partner is expecting a massive payday or bonus from a business venture (or even royalties from a forthcoming blockbuster), the other spouse may want to wait until after that income has been earned to divorce.”

